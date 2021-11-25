Make Your Presents Felt With TV Insider’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

They say it’s better to give than to receive. Of course, in Pawnee, they also say “treat yo’self.” And we here at TV Insider say you can do both with the right guidance and a well-planned inventory of ideas.

So we’re making a list (and checking it twice!) of entertainment goodies, TV-related merch, and gadgets for the amateur Santa in all of us, just in time for the official start of the shopping-for-others season. So have at it and have a happy holiday!

Scroll down for our 2021 holiday gift guide for the pop culture aficionados in your life!

Good Guy Garb

Now that the world has fallen in love with Ted Lasso, it’s time to outfit the optimist on your list with some A.F.C. Richmond attire. And if they’re more chaotic than coach, maybe a Peacemaker t-shirt to celebrate their heroically hilarious side? (wbshop.com, prices vary)

 

Switch It Up!

Just in time for Black Friday, Nintendo has a Switch bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch system, the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. They also have deals on Mario Kart Live sets and individual games. So game on, shoppers! (nintendo.com, $299.99)

Sets on Sets on Sets

Sure you can stream mostly everything these days, but true TV lovers know there’s more to what we’ve seen on screen…the extras! And there are tons for your resident fan to enjoy in these made-for-bingeing box sets. Sex and The City: The Complete Series + 2 Movie Collection slips in three hours of features from Carrie & Co.’s Cosmo-soaked run. Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition has a super-sized, 28-hour library of bonus material. And the fully remastered edition of The Batman: The Complete Series sweeps in with a batcave full of quizzes and featurettes celebrating the multi-Emmy winning classic.

Squishmallows Christmas Squad

Are they decor, toys or emotional support? Let ’em be all three and give them to the ones who need some smooshy sweetness in their lives. From Santa to Carol the Christmas Tree to the cutest Penguin around, these plush pals are huggable holiday treats.(squishmallows-us.com, prices vary)

 

“As Seen On” Jewelry from Peggy Li Creations

It’s the ultimate in thoughtful gift-giving: A piece worn by a character on your loved one’s top TV show! Peggy Li’s line is a delicate, sophisticated collection of jewelry that’s been spotted on countless cast members all over television. Two of our faves this season are this “LOVE” necklace that was worn by Ashlyn on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the Herkimer Sprinkles necklace that Barbara Gordon rocked on DC’s Titans. Other Li Creations have been showcased on All American, The Flash, Sweet Magnolias and The Bachelorette. (peggyli.com, prices vary)

Comfy NBC Swag

‘Tis the season to snuggle up with your beloved shows, so make it bright for the Law & Order addict on your list with this iconic “Dun Dun” hoodie. Or the eco-fleece SNL pullover, perfect for late-night couch dates. And for your daytime fans, The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s color-splash sherpa blanket is the best cover this side of a Kellyoke performance. (nbcstore.com, prices vary)

Hasbro Must-Haves

Get ready for cheers—and challenges—when the little ones (8-and-up!) tear open the Beyblade Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set Game. The motorized Beystadium allows players to let it rip for head-to-head showdowns in the fastest, spinningest, topsiest tournament ever. (hasbro.com, $62.99)

My Little Pony Movie Sing ‘N Skate Sunny brings the breakout fave from the Netflix movie to musical life. The singalong microphone doubles as a remote control so kids can create the perfect duet. (target.com, $62.99 and $52.99)

 

Goodies That (TV) Show Your Love

Grey’s Anatomy has given us so much, so return the favor by gifting your GA fan with this plush Grey + Sloan bathrobe. If they’re also soapers, the Corinthos Coffee mug will have some General Hospital watcher ready for their afternoon tea in style. And what says “I see you tweeting about Dancing with the Stars every week” better than a pair of “Just ChaCha” yoga leggings? Even Bruno would approve (shopabctv.com, prices vary).

Additionally, the big-hearted Supernatural and Walker fandoms will likely covet Jared Padalecki’s “Always Keep Fighting” beanie. Especially since portion of proceeds will benefit Fight for the Forgotten, a charity that empowers the most bullied people in the world, from those affected by the water crisis, to the youth in our own neighborhoods and schools. (shopstands.com, $19.99)

 

 

Look, Books!

The best tomes put the fun into “Reading is fundamental” and there is something absolutely entertaining about I’ll Be Home for Christmas Movies. Celebrating the Deck the Hallmark podcast’s obsession with Hallmark holiday films, this guide will make the net’s Countdown to Christmas a shared joy. (indiebound.org, $22.99)

For your comic-book lover, The DC Book brings the heroes and villains of the DC universe to the page in a full-color hardback edition with a foreword by Jim Lee. (amazon.com, $23.99)

Bingers, beware! The Mental Floss website has compiled The Curious Viewer, a must-read, factoid-filled miscellany of the most watchable shows of the past 20 years. If you know a TV expert, now you can make them, well, a TV insider. (insighteditions.com, $24.95)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Even if you can’t figure out an “Expecto Patronum” from a “Wingardium Leviosa,” you can definitely make a Potterhead’s day wby conjuring up the right present. So cast a spell on them this holiday with Spin Master’s 8-inch fashion dolls based on some of our favorite wizards-in-training. The Spin Master line also features detailed wands, a sorting hat, a stuffed Hedwig and the crazy-cool Magical Minis Hogwarts Castle, which includes the Great Hall, Gryffindor common room, Moaning Myrtle’s Bathroom and more. (target.com, prices vary)

Holiday Gift Guide Grinch dishware

Williams-Sonoma Grinchware

The bane of Whoville makes for a festively fun tablescape, thanks to this delightful collection from the folks who know all about hosting the holiday with flair. Goodies includes a Kids Melanine dinnerware set, hand towels, a serving platter…even cookie cutters. (williams-sonoma.com, prices vary)

playmobil a-team and james bond

Playmobil’s Wild Rides

We love it when a plan comes together! Just in time for the holidays, the legendary A-Team Van barrels onto shelves with impeccable detail and posable figures of all four team members— Hannibal, Baracus, Face and Murdock.

For the junior 007s out there, they’ve revved up production on the classic Aston Martin DB5 made famous by James Bond in 1964’s Goldfinger. The silver icon is tricked out with all sorts of gadgets (yes, there are revolving number plates and a passenger ejector seat!) as well as hours of imaginative play that will surely provide a Bond-ing experience with the little ones. (playmobil.us.shop, $89.99)

 

Holiday Gift Guide Disney Duckz
Target

Disney Duckz

Need a stocking stuffer? Head to Target’s Bullseye department for Jazwares’ mighty (rubber) ducks inspired by Disney’s top characters, as well as other pop-culture faves. From Batman to Winnie the Pooh, they’ve got one for everyone. (Target, in store only, $1)

LEGO Friends Apartment

If you know someone who is on a break, help them fill their free time with LEGO’s epic, 2048-piece replica of TV’s coolest rent-controlled hangouts from the show that is always there for us. And OH MY GAWDDDD, there’s even a Janice minifigure.

And speaking of wild characters…Batman’s foe the Scarecrow is along for the ride in the LEGO Super Heroes Batmobile Tumbler set (not pictured), which recreates Gotham City’s sickest wheels in 428 tiny bricks.

(lego.com, $149.99 and $39.99)

holiday gift guide bad christmas movie bingo 3

Bad Christmas Movie Bingo

Maybe it’s the mean but beautiful businesswoman learning a Dickens of a lesson while trying to close a small-town toy store/mall/diner. Or the lonely single guy falling for the baker who is also planning the holiday festival his father/boss/fiancee wants to shut down. Whatever the Christmas crisis is, this clever twist on the classic game is our choice for having some laughs while also indulging our seasonal made-for-TV obsession. (badchristmasmoviebingo.com, $25.oo)

Holiday Gift guide Mickey Hugger

Mickey Mouse Hugger by Yogibo

It’s Drew Barrymore’s favorite new beanbag vibe! And now Disney’s main man, er, mouse, makes for the best seat in the house in Yogibo’s giant hugger. These squishy joys are plush, comfy and stretchy pillows of happiness designed for hours of crashing out, gaming, napping, even giving your pets a place to chill. And the removable cover is easy to wash, so don’t worry about any egg nog spills. (yogibo.com, $199.00)