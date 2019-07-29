‘His Dark Materials’ & More HBO Stars in Our TCA 2019 Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Our Boys‘ Tawfik Abu Wael, Hagai Levi, Shlomi Elkabetz, Avi Nir, and Joseph Cedar

A Black Lady Sketch Show and Insecure star Issa Rae
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Dime Davis
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Robin Thede
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Issa Rae
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Robin Thede
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Dime Davis
Issa Rae
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Robin Thede
A Black Lady Sketch Show's Issa Rae, Robin Thede, and Dime Davis
Dafne Keen
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dafne Keen
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dafne Keen
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dafne Keen
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California is a time for networks and streamers to bring out the stars, creatives, and executives to preview new and current programming.

And those from HBO’s His Dark Materials, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Our Boys stopped by TV Insider’s photo suite to have their portraits taken. Click through the gallery above to see who was there.

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Series Premiere, Friday, August 2, 11/10c, HBO

Our Boys, Series Premiere, Monday, August 12, 9/8c, HBO

His Dark Materials, Series Premiere, Fall 2019, HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show

His Dark Materials

