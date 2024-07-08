‘Heartstopper’: Love Is in the Air for Nick & Charlie in Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Kit Connor as Nick and Joe Locke as Charlie in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
The feel-good, heartwarming series Heartstopper is coming back this fall, but fortunately, fans don’t have to wait until then for a first look at the new season.

Netflix, following cryptic social posts leading to a password, has released photos from the eight-episode Season 3, which will premiere on Thursday, October 3. The images, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at Kit Connor (Nick), Joe Locke (Charlie), Yasmin Finney (Elle), Will Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), and more.

In Heartstopper Season 3, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him, and Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

The series also stars Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar). Olivia Colman will not be returning as Nick’s mother Emma, nor will Sebastian Croft as Ben. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s Instagram-famous crush, Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane, Eddie Marsan as Geoff, Charlie’s therapist, and Darragh Hand as Tori’s love interest Michael Holden.

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, who created and writes the TV show. She executive produces with Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn. Andy Newbery is the director. The series is produced by See-Saw Films.

Check out the Season 3 photos below, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see in the upcoming episodes.

Heartstopper, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, Netflix

Rhea Norwood, Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Kit Connor, Joe Locke for 'Heartstopper' Season 3
Rhea Norwood, Toby Donovan, Leila Khan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Kit Connor, and Joe Locke

Joe Locke as Charlie in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
What’s on Charlie’s (Joe Locke) mind?

Kit Connor as Nick in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
Who’s Nick (Kit Connor) talking to?

Yasmin Finney as Elle and Will Gao as Tao in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (Will Gao) share a dance

Corinna Brown as Tara and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
Smiles for Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell)

Kit Connor as Nick and Joe Locke as Charlie in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
Nick and Charlie

Joe Locke as Charlie and Tobie Donovan as Isaac in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
More reasons to love these friends! A nice moment between Charlie and Isaac (Tobie Donovan)

Joe Locke as Charlie and Jenny Walser as Tori in 'Heartstopper' Season 3
Charlie and Tori (Jenny Walser)

