The feel-good, heartwarming series Heartstopper is coming back this fall, but fortunately, fans don’t have to wait until then for a first look at the new season.

Netflix, following cryptic social posts leading to a password, has released photos from the eight-episode Season 3, which will premiere on Thursday, October 3. The images, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at Kit Connor (Nick), Joe Locke (Charlie), Yasmin Finney (Elle), Will Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), and more.

In Heartstopper Season 3, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him, and Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

The series also stars Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar). Olivia Colman will not be returning as Nick’s mother Emma, nor will Sebastian Croft as Ben. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s Instagram-famous crush, Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane, Eddie Marsan as Geoff, Charlie’s therapist, and Darragh Hand as Tori’s love interest Michael Holden.

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, who created and writes the TV show. She executive produces with Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn. Andy Newbery is the director. The series is produced by See-Saw Films.

