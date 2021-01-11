‘Hannah Montana’ Ended 10 Years Ago: Where Are the Actors Now?

The Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana ended 10 years ago January 11, and it’s just too bad Miley Cyrus faded into obscurity after the show’s 2011 finale, right?

We jest, of course. Cyrus is a multifaceted superstar who sings, acts and produces. But what about her former Hannah Montana costars? Scroll down to get the scoop on Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Billy Ray Cyrus (of course), and more.