‘Hannah Montana’ Ended 10 Years Ago: Where Are the Actors Now?

Dan Clarendon
1 Comment
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hannah Montana

The Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana ended 10 years ago January 11, and it’s just too bad Miley Cyrus faded into obscurity after the show’s 2011 finale, right?

We jest, of course. Cyrus is a multifaceted superstar who sings, acts and produces. But what about her former Hannah Montana costars? Scroll down to get the scoop on Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Billy Ray Cyrus (of course), and more.

Miley Cyrus
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus (Miley Stewart)

Cyrus’ adult music career came in like a “Wrecking Ball” in 2013 when the single became her first No. 1 track on Billboard. She’s steadily released hits ever since. On TV, she served as a coach on The Voice, starred in the Amazon miniseries Crisis in Six Scenes, and appeared in an episode of Black Mirror. And the star’s love life has kept her a tabloid fixation.

Billy Ray Cyrus
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Stewart)

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer — who, of course, is Miley’s father in real life, too — got a huge career boost from Lil Nas X in 2019. Their collaboration on the “Old Town Road” remix hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Earles
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart)

After Hannah Montana, Earles joined Mateo Arias —brother of his Hanna Montana costar Moises Arias— in the Disney XD comedy Kickin’ It. In 2019, he appeared on the Disney Channel improvisational comedy Just Roll With It.

Emily Osment
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott)

Osment starred in the Freeform comedy Young & Hungry and the Fox drama Almost Family. Now, she’s set to voice the 1,000 year-old demon Courtney in the upcoming Netflix animated horror comedy DeadEndia.

Mitchel Musso
David Livingston/Getty Images

Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken)

Musso is still landing work through his other Disney Channel franchise, Phineas and Ferb. He reprised his voice role of Jeremy Jordan in last year’s Disney+ movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

Moisés Arias
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moisés Arias (Rico Suave)

In recent years, Arias has appeared in the films The King of Staten Island and Five Feet Apart, and guest-starred on The Good Doctor. Coming up, he’ll share the screen with Sylvester Stallone in the movie Samaritan and with Tom Hardy in the film The Things They Carried.

