More than a year after Jenna Ortega angered writers with her comments about Wednesday scripts — with some observers calling her “the new Katherine Heigl,” for reasons explained below — the actor said in a new interview that she could have articulated herself better.

Ortega and Heigl are just two of many TV actors who have criticized their own shows, though, and the list includes many men who have seemingly avoided the backlash these women got. And in some cases, the critiques seem justified!

Here are more than a dozen actors who, rightly or wrongly, bit the hand that fed them…