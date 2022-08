Trae Patton/NBC

It's finally time to dance, sing and get your beehive ready for Hairspray Live! We were on set during rehearsals and spent time with cast and crew to find out what we will see in the story about Tracy Turnblad (Maddie Baillio, left in blue dress) and her aspirations that may end up breaking down society barriers.



Executive Producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan say that the show may be set in the 1960s but its message of standing together instead of apart is very relevant today. "When we produced the movie we looked at it as a period piece," Zadan says. "Doing the show now, we don't look at it as a period piece. We look at something that is unfortunately contemporary." Meron adds that Tracy Turnblad's dreams have always been something audiences gravitate towards. "It also still gives that aspirational message and I think that's inherent throughout Hairspray."