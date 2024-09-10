The repercussions of last spring’s finale revolt could be farther and wider than expected in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, from the looks of these premiere photos.

The episode is titled, “If Walls Could Talk,” and the logline for the season opener is as follows: “After firing some of Grey Sloan’s best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past.”

As we know, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) was defied by Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the fiery Season 20 finale, when the latter self-published her Alzheimer’s research rather than turn it out over to the Fox Foundation. In the trailer (which you can watch here), we learned that Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) decision to stand in lockstep with the interns would be met with ridicule (and, in turn, Bailey would slap her erstwhile boss in response), but we’re still left to wonder who all will be fired as Fox cleans house.

In the premiere photos below, there are some surprising characters who appear to be in distress… but could there be another problem at play for them?

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 premiere, September 26, 10/9c.