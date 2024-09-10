‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 Premiere Photos: Wait, Is [Spoiler] Getting Fired?

Meredith Grey, Jo Wilson, Link, and Schmidt, and Yasuda in Greys Anatomy
ABC

The repercussions of last spring’s finale revolt could be farther and wider than expected in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, from the looks of these premiere photos.

The episode is titled, “If Walls Could Talk,” and the logline for the season opener is as follows: “After firing some of Grey Sloan’s best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past.”

As we know, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) was defied by Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the fiery Season 20 finale, when the latter self-published her Alzheimer’s research rather than turn it out over to the Fox Foundation. In the trailer (which you can watch here), we learned that Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) decision to stand in lockstep with the interns would be met with ridicule (and, in turn, Bailey would slap her erstwhile boss in response), but we’re still left to wonder who all will be fired as Fox cleans house.

In the premiere photos below, there are some surprising characters who appear to be in distress… but could there be another problem at play for them?

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 premiere, September 26, 10/9c.

Catherine Fox in Grey's
ABC

Catherine Fox certainly doesn’t seem worse for the wear after so much controversy. Here she is all smiles in her luxurious office space.

Meredith in Grey's
ABC

Meredith, meanwhile, has to deal with some relatively heavy news. As revealed in the trailer, she’ll be grappling with a cease and desist order from the Fox Foundation, despite forming her own self-titled research group.

Meredith in Grey's
ABC

She looks worried. Is she worried?

Link Jo and Schmidt in Grey's
ABC

Meanwhile, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) appears to be pretty upset about whatever Dr. Schmidt (Jake Borelli) and Link (Chris Carmack) are discussing. Is he going to spill on her pregnancy?

Schmidt in Grey's
ABC

Whatever’s going on, it doesn’t look like it’ll hold the two friends apart for too long. (Although Jake Borelli’s impending exit from the series this season should bring some finality to the friendship, sob.)

Link in Grey's
ABC

Will Link be happy to learn he’s going to be a dad… again?

Yasuda on Greys
Disney/ABC

With the news that Midori Francis is on the way out this season, too, perhaps this shot of Yasuda looking less than stoked aren’t too surprising.

Jules on Greys Anatomy
ABC

Jules Millen (Adelaide Kane) looks more upset than we might’ve anticipated, though. Could she be ousted, too?

Jules and Yasuda on Greys' Anatomy
ABC

From this look at Jules and Yasuda, it could just be a moment of empathy between the interns.

Grey's Anatomy

