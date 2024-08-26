Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The drama going down in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 is just what the doctor ordered. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the upcoming season—and there are secrets, slaps, and showdowns. Oh my!

When Season 21 begins, Jo (Camilla Luddington) still hasn’t told Link that she’s pregnant. “There’s something I should talk to you about,” Jo says to Link (Chris Carmack) in the promo. The couple had a pregnancy scare last season, but now they really do have a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) are about to have a face-off for the ages. “You think you’re God’s gift to this hospital. You’re just another doctor,” Catherine spits at Bailey. No one talks to the Miranda Bailey like that. Bailey responds by slapping Catherine in front of the interns.

Catherine is wreaking havoc everywhere. She’s not going to let go of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) going behind her back regarding Alzheimer’s research. Meredith gets served at her research institute. “From the Fox Foundation, if you don’t respond you could be head in contempt of the court,” Meredith is told. An understandably worried Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) wants to know how they’re going to handle this.

At the end of last season, Meredith didn’t hand over her new Alzheimer’s research to the Fox Foundation and let the National Institutes of Health (NIH) publish instead. Knowing Catherine would fire her, Meredith handed in her resignation to Richard (James Pickens Jr.).

“This is too important to me and I don’t want to play the politics or the games with you, Catherine. It isn’t fair to the patients or their families,” Meredith told Catherine, who said Meredith was “just like” her mother. Making Ellis Grey proud, Meredith clapped back, “Great, that means I’ll win.”

The long-running ABC medical drama is on the move this fall. Season 21 will still be a part of ABC’s Thursday night lineup, but it will air at 10 p.m. ET. Last season, Grey’s Anatomy aired at 9 p.m. ET. Season 21 will air after 9-1-1 Season 8 and the new series Doctor Odyssey.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC