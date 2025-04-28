There are just a few more episodes ahead in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, and it sounds like they will be building to a pretty epic finale.

Details about the final episode of the season have been revealed by ABC, and the synopsis is foreboding indeed.

The episode — which airs Thursday, May 15, alongside the finales for 9-1-1 Season 8 and Doctor Odyssey — is titled, “How Do I Live.” the logline for the episode reads, “While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital.”

We don’t yet know what exactly it is that turns the OR into a danger zone, but at least one star of the show is happily hyping up what’s ahead.

Kim Raver, who plays Teddy Altman and directed a key episode of Grey’s Anatomy‘s latest season, told TV Insider of the finale, “It’s extraordinary. It is terrifying. It’s so Grey’s in the sense that I think people are going to be holding on to their seats while they’re watching. It’s like a quintessential finale. It’s so well designed and so well written and such a great springboard into Season 22. I am just sort of blown away by Meg [Marinis, showrunner]’s ability to come up with another complete cliffhanger on every front.” (It’s a good thing the show is already renewed for Season 22, then, because it sounds like fans will definitely be left clamoring for it.)

Before the finale, there are still more episodes to go.

Airing this Thursday, May 1, is “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” the description for which reads, “Amelia [Caterina Scorsone] undertakes a high-risk brain surgery on a young patient, while Winston [Anthony Hill] and Jules [Adelaide Kane] disagree over how to handle their trauma patient’s family. Jo [Camilla Luddington] and Link [Chris Carmack] struggle with wedding planning.” Then, airing next Thursday, May 8, is “Love You Like a Love Song,” which is described as, “Jo and Link’s wedding day arrives, along with some visitors. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen [Kevin McKidd] are met with a familiar face seeking treatment, and Lucas [Niko Terho] disagrees with Simone [Alexis Floyd] on how to approach a patient’s worsened condition.”

If a long-awaited wedding episode is the penultimate one for this season, that means the finale must be a pretty big deal. Watch this space!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

– Reporting by Avery Thompson