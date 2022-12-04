See How the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

With Grey’s Anatomy romping through its 19th season, it can be hard to picture our favorite TV surgeons when they were first introduced.

Throughout these wonderful 19 years, we have seen a myriad of characters walk in and out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace, then Seattle Grace Mercy West). We have celebrated their successes and cried at their losses. From day-one stars like Sandra Oh (Dr. Christina Yang) and Patrick Dempsey (Dr. Derek Shepherd) to current favorites like Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson) to those still around from the beginning like Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), we miss those we’ve had to say goodbye to terribly, and we cherish those we haven’t.

This season, we are faced with the loss of the series’ leading lady, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who is moving to Boston with her daughter, Zola (Aniela Gumbs), both to get Zola the best possible education and to embark on a study to cure Alzheimer’s. As a send-off for Pompeo, we are taking a trip down memory lane, reminiscing on these stars’ introductory seasons compared to their latest.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC