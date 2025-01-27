‘Good American Family’: See Ellen Pompeo & Mark Duplass in Natalia Grace True-Crime Drama (PHOTOS)

Ellen Pompeo‘s first TV series since taking a step back from Grey’s Anatomy is soon to premiere. She stars alongside Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, and more in Hulu‘s Good American Family, a dramatic retelling of Natalia Grace’s adoption story. Grace was recently the subject of the Investigation Discovery documentary The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

Good American Family has unveiled the first look at what’s to come in the limited series in addition to its release date. Here, we’re breaking down all there is to know about Pompeo’s first new TV role since Meredith Grey.

What is Good American Family about?

Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.

Is Good American Family based on a true story?

Yes, the series centers Kristine (Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Duplass) and real-life events that transpired after they adopted Natalia (Reid), a Ukrainian orphan. In the time after the adoption, the Barnett couple became convinced that Natalia was actually an adult and had intentions of hurting their family. They successfully petitioned a court for Natalia’s age to be changed to 22 on her birth certificate, and their 2019 legal battle made national headlines. Kristine and Michael were charged with neglect of a dependent. Kristine’s charges were eventually dismissed, while Michael was acquitted.

Good American Family switches points of view to tell this story from more than one perspective. Pompeo says that while it’s based on a true story, they take some creative liberties.

“We’re coming up with our own version of what this story could have been, so this isn’t sort of a beat-for-beat of what their experience was,” Pompeo told Vanity Fair. “It’s really what we do here, I guess, in Hollywood. We make entertainment that hopefully provokes thought, and we take a set of circumstances and put our spin on it.”

Who is in the Good American Family cast?

Good American Family stars Pompeo, Duplass, and Reid, with Hill, Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, Jenny O’Hara, and Jerod Haynes as recurring guest stars.

Katie Robbins serves as creator and executive producer and ran the show with executive producer Sarah Sutherland. Pompeo executive produces through her production banner Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein. Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Mike Epps also executive produce. Liz Garbus directed and executive produced the pilot. The limited series is produced by 20th Television.

When does Good American Family premiere?

The Hulu drama will premiere on Wednesday, March 19 with two episodes on Hulu, followed by one episode weekly after that. There are eight episodes in all.

Is there a trailer for Good American Family?

Not yet. The first-look images are the first media released for the series so far, but a trailer shouldn’t be too far behind.

See Pompeo, Duplass, and Grace as the Barnetts and more stars of Good American Family in the gallery below.

Good American Family, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 19, Hulu