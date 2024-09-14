Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The month of September is flying by, pumpkin spice is back on the racks, the weather is slowly getting cooler, and before we know it, the leaves will be falling, which means that Gilmore Girls season is upon us. (For many of us, it’s already here.)

Just in time for the national holiday, October 8, aka the day “I am an Autumn,” is proclaimed by Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) in Season 1 Episode 6’s “Rory’s Birthday Parties.” So, grab your pizza, popcorn, Red Vines, and coffee, duh, to get back in the Stars Hollow atmosphere.

The heart of the series is, of course, mother and daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Still, through the seasons, they experience their fair share of dates, crushes, love stories, and breakups, making romance an important part of the Gilmore Girls story.

There’s only one way to celebrate the most fall-ish show to (possibly) ever exist: plan out a full rewatch of the now 24-year-old show. Yes, it actually premiered in 2000. We’re all just getting old. But, if you don’t have any time for that, take a look at our ranking of the show’s most romantic episodes across seven seasons.

Gilmore Girls, Seasons 1-7, Streaming Now, Netflix