Ghosts‘ Season 4 return is nearing as the midseason premiere is slated for Thursday, January 30. And while fans may have to wait a few weeks, CBS is giving them something to look forward to as the network unveils a first look at the episode, “The Not-So-Silent-Partner.”

As viewers know by now, Revolutionary War spirit Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) has become an investor in living Woodstone proprietors Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) business ventures as he’s a ghost and can’t make full use of his wealth, but things are about to get dicey for the trio. The logline for the episode teases that Sam and Jay are forced to cover when Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) demands to meet the silent investor in Jay’s restaurant who has been holding up the construction.

Who will pose as the investor? It seems that one guest star is making a comeback in one of the newly released photos. See them below, and let us know what you hope to see when Ghosts Season 4 returns on CBS.

Ghosts, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 30, 8:30/7:30c, CBS