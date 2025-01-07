‘Ghosts’ Midseason Premiere: Sam & Jay Disguise Their Business Partner (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The cast of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

 More

Ghosts‘ Season 4 return is nearing as the midseason premiere is slated for Thursday, January 30. And while fans may have to wait a few weeks, CBS is giving them something to look forward to as the network unveils a first look at the episode, “The Not-So-Silent-Partner.”

As viewers know by now, Revolutionary War spirit Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) has become an investor in living Woodstone proprietors Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) business ventures as he’s a ghost and can’t make full use of his wealth, but things are about to get dicey for the trio. The logline for the episode teases that Sam and Jay are forced to cover when Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) demands to meet the silent investor in Jay’s restaurant who has been holding up the construction.

Who will pose as the investor? It seems that one guest star is making a comeback in one of the newly released photos. See them below, and let us know what you hope to see when Ghosts Season 4 returns on CBS.

Ghosts, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 30, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Tristan D. Lalla in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Contractor Mark is looking for some answers from Sam and Jay when Ghosts returns.

Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

And while Jay had a chance to finally meet the spirits of Woodstone in the season’s holiday special, that won’t be too helpful when it comes to producing a business partner for Mark to meet.

Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Tristan D. Lalla, and Utkarsh Ambdukar in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Investor Isaac stands close by during Mark and Jay’s conversation as Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) look on.

Rose McIver and Tristan D. Lalla in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and Mark take a look inside Jay’s restaurant.

Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Can Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) come up with a clever plan to help Sam and Jay out?

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam certainly looks hopeful.

Rebecca Wisocky and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Hetty appears to offer some advice.

Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Her fellow spirits, Pete (Richie Moriarty), Trevor, and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) are filled with excitement.

Rose McIver and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But will Sam and Isaac hit some roadblocks along the way?

Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Jessie Ennis in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

It seems that Sam and Jay will turn to con-artist Kelsey (returning guest star Jessie Ennis) to possibly play their silent investor as Alberta, Isaac, and Flower look on.

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Brandon Scott Jones

Danielle Pinnock

Jessie Ennis

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Rose McIver

Sheila Carrasco

Tristan D. Lalla

Utkarsh Ambudkar




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blasted as Couple Misses $70,000 on ‘Unfair’ Puzzle
Scarlett Johansson at 'Transformers One' premiere and Eva Longoria at Red Sea International Film Festival
2
Hoda Kotb’s Replacements on ‘Today With Jenna & Friends’ Revealed
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fan-Favorite Drew Goins Returns for Second Chance — Did He Get Taylor Swift Redemption?
Jenny and Dave Marrs in Fixer to Fabulous
4
‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Stars Dave & Jenny Marrs Open Up About Tornado Nightmare
Harvey Guillen and Kayvan Novak in the 'What We Do in the Shadows' Series finale
5
Ask Matt: Reflections on Series Finales, ‘Abbott’ Crossover & More