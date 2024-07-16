‘Ghosts’: 21 Guest Stars So Far, Ranked

The best guest stars from 'Ghosts' so far
Ghosts‘ fourth season may not arrive until October 17, but as we await our favorite spirits’ return to television this fall, we’re taking a look back at some of the CBS comedy’s most memorable guest stars to date.

While Woodstone may be filled to the brim with “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), as well as their ragtag group of ghosts Pete (Richie Moriarty), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Trevor (Asher Grodman), the B&B always has room for more.

When it comes to grabbing viewers’ attention, there are quite a few guest stars who have risen to the occasion, whether it’s Pete’s wife Carol (Caroline Aaron), basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), or recent arrivals like poltergeist Saul (Lamorne Morris). Below, we’re ranking 21 of the best guest appearances so far on the comedy. Scroll down to see how they stack up, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Rose McIver and Christian Jadah in 'Ghosts'
CBS

21. Christian Jadah as Bjorn

This guest star stepped in to play Thorfinn’s adult son, Bjorn, who ended up dying a few doors down from Woodstone. Their back-and-forth interaction via window is hard to tune out, but still a welcome addition to the show’s expanding lore.

Rose McIver, Caroline Aaron, John Reynolds, and Christine Ko in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

20. & 19. John Reynolds & Christine Ko as Nico & Sasha

These guest stars played Sam and Jay’s friends from New York who get more than they bargained for when Sam mistakenly thinks they’re being bothered by Carol, who’s actually dead for most of Woodstone’s Halloween party in Season 3.

Allegra Edwards in 'Ghosts'
CBS

18. Allegra Edwards as Donna

After learning that he has the power to travel beyond Woodstone’s borders, Pete encounters the Upload star’s character while vacationing. He follows his daughter on a tropical vacation and meets Donna. His ghost life is transformed, giving the spirit a fresh perspective upon his return to Woodstone.

Chip Zein, Laraine Newman, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

17. Laraine Newman as Esther

Playing Trevor’s mother, Laraine Newman brought her comedic chops to the gig, offering fans a closer look at how Esther influenced Trevor’s view of the world and his family.

Tara Reid and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

16. Tara Reid as Herself

Not much of an explanation is required here as Trevor’s brother sends Tara Reid in his stead to attend the ghost’s memorial service upon the discovery of his body on Woodstone’s property. As expected, she aces the vibe!

Crystle Lightning with Jamie Mayers in 'Ghosts'
CBS

15. Crystle Lightning as Shiki

A ghost who once lived alongside Sasappis hundreds of years ago was discovered by Sam while seeking writing assignments. A former crush of Woodstone’s pizza-loving specter, Shiki has popped up more than once over the show’s run and she’s always a welcome addition.

Rachael Harris and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

14. Rachael Harris as Sheryl

Rachael Harris plays Sam’s mother, Sheryl, introduced as a ghost dwelling at the restaurant that stands in the spot of her demise. Her appearance may not be the biggest, but it’s certainly emotional as the pair reconnect.

Dallas Goldtooth in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

13. Dallas Goldtooth as Bob

The actor known for his work on Reservation Dogs among other series stepped in to play a leader in the local Indigenous community who gets involved over a dispute regarding trees on the Woodstone property. Despite his brief role, Goldtooth remains one of the show’s more memorable guests.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Drew Tarver as Micah and Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis in 'Ghosts'
CBS

12. Drew Tarver as Micah

Drew Tarver’s Micah is a cult leader who almost takes over Woodstone, but that’s not the most important part of his guest role. The episode also makes way for a fun The Other Two reunion as Tarver shares the screen with his costar Brandon Scott Jones.

Jon Glaser and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

11. Jon Glaser as Jeremy

Trevor’s younger brother may be a lot older than the pant-less spirit, but he’s nearly as immature, becoming a freeloader guest at Woodstone by using the B&B’s point system. As expected, hilarity ensues.

Lamorne Morris, Utkarsh Ambdukar, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 3
CBS

10. Lamorne Morris as Saul

Appearing in Season 3, the New Girl and Fargo alum delights as a traveling poltergeist and former baseball pro who strikes up a brief but passionate relationship with Alberta. Despite his short stay at Woodstone, Saul makes quite an impression.

Nichole Sakura and Roman Zaragoza in 'Ghosts'
CBS

9. Nichole Sakura as Jessica

The Superstore vet drops in to play “car ghost” Jessica, whose presence offers Sasappis a shot at romance. Ultimately things don’t work out, but her three-episode arc is among one of the show’s more memorable guest appearances.

Odessa A'Zion and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

8. Odessa A'zion as Stephanie

The attic-dwelling ghost is forever doomed to don her ‘80s prom gown following her ill-timed death, making Stephanie a visually memorable spirit at Woodstone. Her attitude and penchant for naps solidifies her place in this ranking.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Andrew Leeds in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

7. Andrew Leeds as Eric

Bela’s overly nice boyfriend Eric gets caught up in plenty of shenanigans making him worthy of this list—ranging from his willingness to let Trevor possess his body to fibbing about an ability to see the spirits at Woodstone.

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

6. Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Todd

Todd (better known as “Creepy Todd” by the spirits) is so obsessed with Alberta and her music that his back tattoo of her face and jarred toenail clippings make this recurring character a quintessential guest star. He also has a vital role in helping to uncover Alberta’s murderer after creating a podcast with Sam.

Punam Patel in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

5. Punam Patel as Bela

Jay’s feisty sister first appears eager to meet her online love Trevor only to learn she’s been catfished by a ghost. Although that outcome is disappointing, that hasn’t stopped Bela from making repeat visits to Woodstone, even toting her overly nice boyfriend Eric along for some family gatherings.

Rebecca Wisocky and Matt Walsh in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

4. Matt Walsh as Elias Woodstone

Hetty’s horrible husband (and cousin) Elias has popped up more than once over the seasons. Matt Walsh’s performance brings a lot to the table, especially when he decides to ruin a wedding by using his ghost power to make people horny at the wrong time.

Caroline Aaron in 'Ghosts'
CBS

3. Caroline Aaron as Carol

Playing Pete’s unfaithful wife Carol, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron has solidified her spot among the top Ghosts guest stars for her continued comedic presence. Since she dies in the Woodstone house while choking on a donut hole, her lingering presence as one of the new spirits allows her to play an even bigger role.

Betsy Sodaro in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

2. Betsy Sodaro as Nancy

Arguably the most prominent of all the “basement ghosts,” a.k.a. “cholera ghosts,” Nancy makes a splash as Pete’s “girlfriend,” and has continued to pop up long after the ruse was over. Her hilarious approach to the upstairs/downstairs dynamic of the ghosts is one of the things that makes her so likable.

Brandon Scott Jones and John Hartman in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

1. John Hartman as Nigel

Who doesn’t love Nigel?! While he has become a more prominent figure in recent seasons (more so than anyone else on this list), John Hartman’s red coat continues to delight and elicit laughter, even if Isaac left him at the altar.

