Ghosts‘ fourth season may not arrive until October 17, but as we await our favorite spirits’ return to television this fall, we’re taking a look back at some of the CBS comedy’s most memorable guest stars to date.

While Woodstone may be filled to the brim with “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), as well as their ragtag group of ghosts Pete (Richie Moriarty), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Trevor (Asher Grodman), the B&B always has room for more.

When it comes to grabbing viewers’ attention, there are quite a few guest stars who have risen to the occasion, whether it’s Pete’s wife Carol (Caroline Aaron), basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), or recent arrivals like poltergeist Saul (Lamorne Morris). Below, we’re ranking 21 of the best guest appearances so far on the comedy. Scroll down to see how they stack up, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8:30/7:30c, CBS