Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is officially returning to television on Thursday, January 30 and CBS is already teasing what fans can expect from the Young Sheldon spinoff’s midseason premiere episode, “Diet Crap.”

As the episode’s logline teases, tensions will rise between Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) when she takes on a new sales gig, which is being previewed in several first-look photos released by the network. Meanwhile, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) is conflicted when Jim (Will Sasso) makes it a point not to coddle Connor (Dougie Baldwin). Can the Cooper-McAllister family figure things out or will these hurdles prove too big to get over?

Only time will tell, but the latest images do offer some fun insight into what fans can anticipate. As viewers will recall, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage last aired on December 12, 2024, making the show’s return all the more welcome as we approach the end of January. Below, get a closer look at the midseason premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the airdate.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, January 30, 8/7c, CBS