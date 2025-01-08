‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: New Job Drives Wedge Between Mandy & Georgie in Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

 More

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is officially returning to television on Thursday, January 30 and CBS is already teasing what fans can expect from the Young Sheldon spinoff’s midseason premiere episode, “Diet Crap.”

As the episode’s logline teases, tensions will rise between Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) when she takes on a new sales gig, which is being previewed in several first-look photos released by the network. Meanwhile, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) is conflicted when Jim (Will Sasso) makes it a point not to coddle Connor (Dougie Baldwin). Can the Cooper-McAllister family figure things out or will these hurdles prove too big to get over?

Only time will tell, but the latest images do offer some fun insight into what fans can anticipate. As viewers will recall, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage last aired on December 12, 2024, making the show’s return all the more welcome as we approach the end of January. Below, get a closer look at the midseason premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the airdate.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, January 30, 8/7c, CBS

Emily Osment for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

When the season picks back up, Mandy is still working her diner job, but change is on the horizon.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy looks prepared to have a discussion with husband Georgie.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will her carer change be a joint decision?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

It appears that whatever Mandy is up to, Georgie is putting up a supportive front.

Rachel Bay Jones, Montana Jordan, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

But will Mandy’s mom Audrey be as supportive as Georgie?

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy looks quite defensive while addressing her family alongside Georgie.

Dougie Baldwin, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

But perhaps it has nothing to do with Mandy’s family at all as Audrey and Jim focus on her brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin).

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The job in question seems to put Mandy in the position of selling diet goods.

Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, and Kenneth Patrick Cox in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

But will Georgie step in to take over as he seems to make a sale with Marty (Kenneth Patrick Cox) as an annoyed Mandy looks on.

Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy points a finger at Georgie while eating dinner.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

How will the newlyweds handle the hurdle?

Emily Osment in 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy appears to be aggravated.

Montana Jordan and Sarah Baker in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Georgie makes a trip to the library with Ms. Hutchins (Sarah Baker).

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' midseason premiere - 'Diet Crap'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will Georgie’s excursion smooth things over? Tune in to find out.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Dougie Baldwin

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan

Rachel Bay Jones

Sarah Baker

Will Sasso




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Zoe Grobman for 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’s Zoe Grobman Addresses Daily Double Mispronunciation
Tru Valentino as Officer Aaron Thorsen on 'The Rookie'
2
How ‘The Rookie’ Wrote Out Aaron Thorsen in the Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie Aftershow
3
Nathan Fillion Breaks Down ‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Premiere, What’s Next for Nolan and Bailey
Pat Sajak's final episode of 'Wheel of Fortune'
4
Surprise! Pat Sajak Make Hilarious Cameo Appearance on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Sunny Hostin and husband Emmanuel Hostin
5
‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin’s Husband Accused of Insurance Fraud in Federal Lawsuit