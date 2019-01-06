17 ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters’ Journeys, in Haiku Form

Dan Clarendon
HBO
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)

From wife of Khal Drogo
To the Mother of Dragons
Dracarys, indeed!

HBO

Jon Snow (Kit Harington)

Jon is no bastard
He’s Targaryen and Stark
And King in the North!

HBO

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)

Sure, her children are all dead
But she’s on the Iron Throne
With baby on board

HBO

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)

Who you calling ‘imp’?
As Dany’s chief strategist
He drinks and knows things

HBO

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)

He’s Cersei’s brother
And dad to four of her kids
Uh-huh, that’s incest

HBO

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)

A girl had no name
Then returned to Winterfell
A trained assassin

HBO

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

Justice for Sansa!
She helped beat Ramsay Bolton

And got no credit

HBO

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)

This paraplegic
Became a Three-Eyed Raven
With no emotions

HBO

Melisandre (Carice Van Houten)

The Red Witch knows all
At least, Meli thought she did
Before Shireen’s death

HBO

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley)

He’s Jon Snow’s best friend
Who trained to be a maester
And realized Jon’s truth

HBO

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen)

This Ironborn found
Being castrated pays off
When kneed in the groin

HBO

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson)

Speaking of eunuchs
Grey still made Missandei’s day
(Or, rather, her night!)

HBO

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)

She wants to be knight
And to protect the Stark kids
And to dodge Tormund

HBO

Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen)

With honor redeemed
And with skin clear of greyscale
He lives to fight on

HBO

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)

This Free Folk fighter
Was last seen guarding Eastwatch
Is he dragon food?

HBO

Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen)

Arya and Sansa
Realized this dude was a snake
So long, jugular!

Sean-Bean-Game-of-Thrones

Ned Stark (Sean Bean)

The Stark patriarch
Met his end in Season 1
Sean Bean always dies!

1 of

Missing Game of Thrones?
Season 8 is months away
But we have a treat…

Flip through these photos
To get character recaps
In haiku form, natch!

Game of Thrones, Returns April, HBO

'Game of Thrones' EPs and Cast Talk the Final Season, Jon & Dany, and the Battle for Power
Related

Game of Thrones

