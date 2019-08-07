‘Finding Your Roots,’ ‘Sanditon’ & More PBS Cast Portraits From TCA (PHOTOS)

Justina Machado of Finding Your Roots

Sasheer Zamata of Finding Your Roots

Henry Louis Gates of Finding Your Roots

Justina Machado and Sasheer Zamata of Finding Your Roots

Finding Your Roots‘ Justina Machado and Henry Louis Gates

Henry Louis Gates and Sasheer Zamata of Finding Your Roots

Finding Your Roots‘ Justina Machado, Henry Louis Gates and Sasheer Zamata

Sanditon‘s Theo James

Rose Williams and Theo James of Sanditon

Crystal Clarke of Sanditon

Sanditon‘s Rose Williams

Theo James of Sanditon

Ken Burns of Country Music Live at the Ryman

Rosanne Cash of Country Music Live at the Ryman

Marty Stuart of Country Music Live at the Ryman

Julie Dunfey of Country Music Live at the Ryman

Ken Burns and Marty Stuart of Country Music Live at the Ryman

Country Music Live at the Ryman‘s Rosanne Cash

Country Music Live at the Ryman‘s Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan

College Behind Bars‘ Sebastian Yoon, Lynn Novick, Sarah Botstein and Jule Hall

Sebastian Yoon and Jule Hall of College Behind Bars

Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein of College Behind Bars

The Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour may be nearing its end, but the photos from our portrait studio keep rolling in!

Over the course of the past two weeks, stars and creatives from TV’s upcoming and returning shows have stepped in for some photo fun including those involved with PBS’ latest projects. Among those who dropped by were the people responsible for Finding Your Roots, Sanditon and Country Music Live at the Ryman, including notable names like Theo James, Justina Machado, Ken Burns, Rosanne Cash, Henry Louis Gates, and more!

Click through the gallery above to see their gorgeous portraits from their time in our studio and stay tuned for more news out of TCA at TV Insider.

