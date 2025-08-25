Do First ‘FBI’ Season 8 Premiere Details Reveal Isobel’s Fate?

Meredith Jacobs
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine — 'FBI' Season 8 Premiere 'Takeover'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

FBI has left fans wondering all season if they’re about to say goodbye to one of their own, with the Season 7 finale ending with Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) collapsing. And with the first details for the Season 8 premiere from CBS on Monday, August 25, it seems like we may have a hint.

In “Takeover,” airing on Monday, October 13, at 9/8c — its new time slot — CBS teases, “After a federal judge disappears, a routine investigation takes a dark turn as the team uncovers that the judge had been searching for his missing son on a secluded island on the city’s edge, where authority has crumbled. Meanwhile, reality weighs heavy on Jubal [Jeremy Sisto] as he takes on a new leadership role.”

At the end of Season 7, the FBI building was attacked by a rogue terrorist group. During so, Isobel was caught up in an explosion and knocked unconscious. However, she then faked her death and never got medical attention, and so when it was all over and she was in the middle of giving a speech to the agents … she collapsed. The finale ended with her not having a pulse.

Now, this logline suggests that Jubal may be stepping into Isobel’s role. Could Isobel have died? Or could she simply be out recovering and he’s stepping into this new role temporarily? We certainly hope it’s the latter. We’re thinking that’s the case, given that one of the photos, which you can see above and below, shows Jubal in Isobel’s office and her name plate is on her desk. FBI just wouldn’t be the same without her! Sisto agreed with TV Insider when we brought that up after the finale.

If Isobel dies, “it would be a huge blow to the office and to Jubal and to obviously the show as well. We are all hoping that that is not the case,” he said. “I think one of the reasons our show works is because all the characters fill a necessary role within this family, and so it would be a real shame to break something that’s working so well.”

What do you think this logline means for Isobel’s future? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Season 8 Premiere, Monday, October 13, 9/8c, CBS

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine — 'FBI' Season 8 Premiere
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) in Isobel’s office — note the nameplate remains!

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 8 Premiere
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Maggie (Missy Peregym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) on the first case of Season 8

FBI




