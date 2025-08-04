Ever since it first aired in 1999, Family Guy has built a reputation for its gallows humor and off-color gags. As the show marched on, it had no qualms about killing off a character or two to serve a plot or land a punchline, even if that character was a fan favorite.

According to fan tallies from around the internet, Family Guy‘s kill count casually mentions anywhere from 1,000 deaths to over 3,000 in a single season, including mass casualties (like in tragedies such as Hurricane Katrina victims or 9/11), unnamed extras, and one-off characters who casually croak in the background. And that doesn’t include all of the times Peter (Seth MacFarlane) accidentally killed himself in a cutscene. That’s a staggering amount of death for a cartoon. Among those are quite a few recurring characters and beloved supporting roles whose unexpected exits left the fanbase reeling.

Below are some of the most memorable Family Guy character deaths, whether they shocked viewers, made them laugh, or both, depending on how dark your humor.