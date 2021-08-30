Fall Preview Flashback: See All 69 TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview Covers

TV Insider Staff
2 Comments
Fall Preview 1953

1953-1954

Fall Preview 1954

1954-1955

Fall Preview 1955

1955-1956

Fall Preview 1956

1956-1957

Fall Preview 1957

1957-1958

Fall Preview 1958

1958-1959

Fall Preview 1959

1959-1960

Fall Preview 1960

1960-1961

Fall Preiview 1961

1961-1962

Fall Preveiw 1962

1962-1963

Fall Preview 1963

1963-1964

Fall Preview 1964

1964-1965

Fall Preview 1965

1965-1966

Fall Preview 1966

1966-1967

Fall Preview 1967

1967-1968

fall Preview 1968

1968-1969

Fall Preview 1969

1969-1970

Fall Preview 1970

1970-1971

Fall Preview 1971

1971-1972

Fall Previe 1972

1972-1973

Fall Preview 1973

1973-1974

Fall Preview 1974

1974-1975

Fall Preview 1975

1975-1976

Fall Preview 1976

1976-1977

Fall Preview 1977

1977-1978

Fall Preview 1978

1978-1979

Fall Preview 1979

1979-1980

Fall preview 1980

1980-1981

Fall Preview 1981

1981-1982

Fall Preview 1982

1982-1983

Fall Preview 1983

1983-1984

Fall Preview 1984

1984-1985

Fall Preview 1985

1985-1986

Fall Preview 1986

1986-1987

Fall Preview 1987

1987-1988

Fall Preview 1988

1988-1989

Fall Preview 1989

1989-1990

90

1990-1991

Fall Preview - 1991

1991-1992

Fall Preview 1992

1992-1993

Fall Preview 1993

1993-1994

Fall Preview 1994

1994-1995

Fall Preview 1995

1995-1996

Fall Preview 1996

1996-1997

Fall Preview 1997

1997-1998

Fall Preview 1998

1998-1999

Fall Preview 1999

1999-2000

Fall Preview 2000

2000-2001

Fall Preview 2001

2001-2002

Fall Preview 2002

2002-2003

Fall Preview 2003

2003-2004

Fall Preview 2004

2004-2005

Fall Preview 2005

2005-2006

Fall Preview 2006

2006-2007

Fall Preview 2007

2007-2008

Fall Preview 2008

2008-2009

Fall Preview 2009

2009-2010

Fall Preview 2010

2010-2011

Fall Preview 2011

2011-2012

Fall Preview 2012

2012-2013

Fall Preview 2013

2013-2014

Fall Preview 2014

2014-2015

Fall Preview 2015

2015-2016

Fall Preview 2016

2016-2017

Fall Preview 2017

2017-2018

TV Guide Magazine fall preview 2018
TV Guide Magazine

2018-2019

2019-2020

TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview 2020
TV Guide Magazine

2020-220

TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview 2021
TV Guide Magazine

2021-2022

Since 1953, TV Guide Magazine has been commemorating every new season with our Fall Preview issue, and this year we’re celebrating how special these annual guides are, starting with the cover.

We looked back at all of our past Fall Preview issues for inspiration. “Fall Preview is our signature, annual event — our Oscars, our Emmys — so I wanted to create a cover design that captured that. Something special for our readers,” says Design Director Kevin Newman of the 65th cover in 2017. “I used gold in the type to reflect that we’re the gold standard, and will continue to be, when it comes to TV guidance.”

Take a look through the gallery above to see all 69 TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview covers, including this year’s CSI: Vegas cover.

