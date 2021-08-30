Fall Preview Flashback: See All 69 TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview Covers

Since 1953, TV Guide Magazine has been commemorating every new season with our Fall Preview issue, and this year we’re celebrating how special these annual guides are, starting with the cover.

We looked back at all of our past Fall Preview issues for inspiration. “Fall Preview is our signature, annual event — our Oscars, our Emmys — so I wanted to create a cover design that captured that. Something special for our readers,” says Design Director Kevin Newman of the 65th cover in 2017. “I used gold in the type to reflect that we’re the gold standard, and will continue to be, when it comes to TV guidance.”

Take a look through the gallery above to see all 69 TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview covers, including this year’s CSI: Vegas cover.