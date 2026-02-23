Exclusive! ‘Harley Quinn’ & Her Gal Ivy Get a Mondo Collectible Drop

Oh the fangirls and gays are gonna love this one! They might even go batty over it!

Mondo, the incredibly cool Funko-owned collectible company known for its limited-edition statues, posters and re-mastered TV and film soundtracks is about to get in the puddin’ business and it is gonna be bonkers. Because they are prepping the release of an amazing item in honor of the gory, goofy DC Comics glory that is Harley Quinn.

And we have your exclusive first look at the goods.

Per the just-dropped announcement: “As seen on the Harley Quinn animated series, the other Dynamic Duo of Gotham City™ is Mondo’s latest Squad! The one and only Harley Quinn and her intoxicating partner Poison Ivy™ come with a plethora of interchangeable parts and portraits to express some of their famous personality traits—such as “big freakin’ mallet” and “vines are my vibe.”

But that’s not all, folks. Like the animated hit itself — which you really should be watching because OMG it is brilliant — this Limited Edition must-have for Batfamily members is precious: There will only be 1250 sets made available (at $140 a pop) and each one comes with a bounty of extras, including Frank the Plant and additional parts that pay tribute to the show’s long-running will-they-won’t-they romance. Ain’t love grand?

Mondo’s Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy set, available for pre-order on Tuesday, March 3 at noon/11a c.