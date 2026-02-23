Exclusive! ‘Harley Quinn’ & Her Gal Ivy Get a Mondo Collectible Drop

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Harley Quinn Toys
Exclusive
Mondo

Oh the fangirls and gays are gonna love this one! They might even go batty over it!

Mondo, the incredibly cool Funko-owned collectible company known for its limited-edition statues, posters and re-mastered TV and film soundtracks is about to get in the puddin’ business and it is gonna be bonkers. Because they are prepping the release of an amazing item in honor of the gory, goofy DC Comics glory that is Harley Quinn.

And we have your exclusive first look at the goods.

Per the just-dropped announcement: “As seen on the Harley Quinn animated series, the other Dynamic Duo of Gotham City™ is Mondo’s latest Squad! The one and only Harley Quinn and her intoxicating partner Poison Ivy™ come with a plethora of interchangeable parts and portraits to express some of their famous personality traits—such as “big freakin’ mallet” and “vines are my vibe.”

But that’s not all, folks. Like the animated hit itself — which you really should be watching because OMG it is brilliant — this Limited Edition must-have for Batfamily members is precious: There will only be 1250 sets made available (at $140 a pop) and each one comes with a bounty of extras, including Frank the Plant and additional parts that pay tribute to the show’s long-running will-they-won’t-they romance. Ain’t love grand?

Mondo’s Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy set, available for pre-order on Tuesday, March 3 at noon/11a c. 

Harley Quinn Ivy Toy
Mondo
Harley quinn toy
Mondo
Harley quinn Ivy toy
Mondo
Harley quinn toy
Mondo
Harley Quinn key art
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Lake Bell

Lake Bell

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk

Jim Rash

Jim Rash

Tony Hale

Tony Hale

Ron Funches

Ron Funches

Diedrich Bader

Diedrich Bader

James Adomian

James Adomian

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander

Briana Cuoco

Briana Cuoco

Andy Daly

Andy Daly

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito

Rahul Kohli

Rahul Kohli

Phil LaMarr

Phil LaMarr

Vanessa Marshall

Vanessa Marshall

Tisha Campbell-Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin

Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni

Matt Oberg

Matt Oberg

Will Sasso

Will Sasso

J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen

Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan

Full Cast & Crew

HBO Max

Series

2019–

TVMA

Animated

Fantasy

Action

Adventure

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Harley Quinn ›

Harley Quinn




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gaia Wise as Charlotte Beauvoir, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon - 'All Creatures and Great and Small'
1
‘All Creatures’ Finale’s Surprise Death & Romance — What’s Next?
Nancy Guthrie
2
Ex-FBI Agent Thinks Nancy Guthrie Abductor Had ‘Personal Grievance’ Against Her
University of Arizona Pi Beta Phi sorority members, 'Today,' NBC, February 23, 2026; Savannah Guthrie on the January 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
3
Savannah Guthrie’s Sorority Sisters Support Her Amid Nancy Guthrie Case
Anderson Cooper
4
’60 Minutes’ Finally Airs Explosive Anderson Cooper Report Debunking Major Trump Claim
Marisa Abela and Myha'la 'Industry' Season 4 interview
5
Why ‘Industry’ Stars Want to Explore a Harper & Yasmin Romance