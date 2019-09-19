2019 Emmy Predictions for Limited Series & TV Movies: Matt Roush Gives His Picks

FX; Showtime

Three Oscar winners, and I’m going with the relative unknown? Until the last days of Emmy eligibility, I would have sworn that nothing could stop Mahershala Ali from adding an Emmy to his two Oscars. He nailed one of the season’s most challenging and affecting roles, playing a detective over multiple time periods as he tried to salvage his fading memory. But then came When They See Us and Jharrel Jerome (who co-starred with Ali in Moonlight) in a heart-wrenching performance as the real-life Korey Wise of the Central Park Five. The only actor to play both the younger and older versions of his character, as we followed him through his years-long ordeal in the adult prison system, Jerome emerged as the star to beat. This is meant as no slight to his fellow nominees, including Hugh Grant in a startling change-of-pace as a loathsome closeted politician, Benecio del Toro as a menacing jailbird plotting his escape and Jared Harris as a Russian physicist tragically unable to stop the nuclear disaster of Chernobyl. All are worth watching.