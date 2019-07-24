9 TV Episodes That Could Win Gold for These Emmy Nominees in 2019 (PHOTOS)

Known as the Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) backstory episode, viewers are shown vignettes from the fan favorite character’s past. Despite Beth’s strong relationship with her father, Phylicia Rashad delivers a riveting performance as her mother Carol that could earn her gold for the guest starring performance.

Just like the fans this season, Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion went on a rollercoaster of emotion throughout the divisive series finale episode. From discovering his sibling’s bodies under the Red Keep and forsaking his Khaleesi, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), to delivering powerful speeches, Dinklage was the MVP of the show’s final hour.

For years Catherine O’Hara’s been one of the best parts of this cult comedy, but her character Moira’s latest acting gig in a foreign horror film is hilariously featured in the Season 5 premiere. If you thought Moira was dramatic before, her role as a mutated scientist is sure to leave you in hysterics.

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali delivered another stellar performance in his career as Detective Wayne Hays in the third season of HBO’s crime drama. But the penultimate episode was definitely his finest hour as Hays pushed to solve the mystery at hand while grappling with his memory loss in a disorienting and determined way.

This installment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may have been an ensemble effort, but watching Alex Borstein’s Susie seamlessly insert herself into the staff at Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) family resort so she can try and get her client gigs is one of the highlights of the season.

In a foul mood when Sally’s (Sarah Goldberg) abusive ex-boyfriend is in town, Barry (Bill Hader) makes a rash decision to eliminate the problem with his own methods. Hader’s range of emotion upon nearly shooting Sally and loosing his temper is some of the season’s finest work.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s second season of Fleabag proved to be even better than the first, and the premiere episode kicks things off with a crazy start during a family dinner. Breaking the fourth wall and dealing with familial tension are just a couple things we love about her character, and this episode had it in spades.

Bob Odenkirk has been playing Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman for the better part of a decade and just when we thought we’d seen every devious thing the crooked lawyer could do, the Season 4 finale proved us all wrong. Odenkirk’s performance in the episode shows another level of Saul’s deceptiveness in his ability to fool even Kim (Rhea Seehorn) during his review to see if he can practice as a lawyer again.

Considering the Best Supporting Actress category is stacked with Thrones stars, it’s more likely than not that one of them will take home gold including, Gwendoline Christie. Sure, Lena Headey is a favorite, but Christie’s performance in Episode 2 of the final season showed the best sides of her character, and the emotional scene where Brienne is knighted is one of her best in the series.

The Emmys are quickly approaching, and in case you’re looking to catch up on some of the performances that garnered nominations, there are more than a few great ones.

Whether comedy is your go-to or dramas are your bread-and-butter, TV was filled with fantastic episodes from every genre. In the gallery above, we’re looking at nine episodes that could earn their show’s respective stars gold. With shows like Game of Thrones, True Detective, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Schitt’s Creek featuring nominees in the acting categories the selection is strong on all fronts.

Click through the gallery above to see just a few of the episodes that could earn these nine nominees gold when the Emmys take place Sunday, September 22.

71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox