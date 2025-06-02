Lara Cornell/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

During the first 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” the Meep, as he was taken away to be imprisoned, warned the Doctor (David Tennant’s Fourteenth), “I will escape and have my revenge, so you beware, Doctor. Because there’s one more thing. … A creature with two hearts is such a rare thing, just wait until I tell the boss.” Then, in Season 1, Rogue (Jonathan Groff) mentioned his new boss to the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth). And, in the Season 2 finale, the Boss came up again. Kate (Jemma Redgrave) tried to recruit Anita (Steph de Whalley), whom the Doctor met during the Christmas special “Joy to the World” and has since been employed by the Time Hotel, for UNIT after she helped out during the crisis. However, Anita turned her down. The key she had was too powerful for the 21st century, she’d only been given one day, she had too much to do, and “they” say hello. Who? The Boss, she revealed, and the Doctor took note.

All those “Boss” mentions have to be about the same being, right? But who is it? Will we recognize the person? Given how much Doctor Who has been relying on callbacks lately — including Sutekh in Season 1, now “Midnight,” Susan, the Rani, and Billie Piper in Season 2 — it seems likely it will be someone from the past, but how far back? From the original run starting in 1963? From the revival (and Russell T Davies’ first time as showrunner) in 2005? And how long is that going to remain a mystery?