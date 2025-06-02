‘Doctor Who’: Billie Piper’s Character, the Boss & 7 More Burning Questions for Season 3
Doctor Who ended its second season with Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord with a shocking regeneration that brings back a fan-favorite star and introduces some big questions.
“The Reality War” also wrapped up the cliffhanger of the penultimate episode, of the Rani (Archie Panjabi and Anita Dobson, following a bigeneration) seeking to bring back Omega (who wanted to consume, not create new Time Lords) and even got Belinda (Varada Sethu) home when she’d needed to be (albeit for the daughter she hadn’t had initially, before the wish world, then the deconstruction of it changed a few things). But the Doctor sacrificed himself, leading to a regeneration with a twist, when he became a character played by Billie Piper, who was notably not credited as the Time Lord.
Below, we take a look at the questions we still have after the Season 2 finale for Doctor Who, including ones that are lingering since the 60th anniversary specials in 2023.
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.