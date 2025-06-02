‘Doctor Who’: Billie Piper’s Character, the Boss & 7 More Burning Questions for Season 3

Doctor Who ended its second season with Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord with a shocking regeneration that brings back a fan-favorite star and introduces some big questions.

“The Reality War” also wrapped up the cliffhanger of the penultimate episode, of the Rani (Archie Panjabi and Anita Dobson, following a bigeneration) seeking to bring back Omega (who wanted to consume, not create new Time Lords) and even got Belinda (Varada Sethu) home when she’d needed to be (albeit for the daughter she hadn’t had initially, before the wish world, then the deconstruction of it changed a few things). But the Doctor sacrificed himself, leading to a regeneration with a twist, when he became a character played by Billie Piper, who was notably not credited as the Time Lord.

Below, we take a look at the questions we still have after the Season 2 finale for Doctor Who, including ones that are lingering since the 60th anniversary specials in 2023.

Billie Piper as the Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Finale
BBC / Disney+

Who is Billie Piper playing?

Usually following a regeneration, the credits read, “Introducing [Actor] as the Doctor.” But this time, it was just “Introducing Billie Piper.” Furthermore, in her post on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “A rose is a rose is a rose,” and added emojis for a rose and a wolf. Piper played Rose, companion to the Ninth (Christopher Eccleston) and Tenth (David Tennant) Doctors, when the sci-fi series returned in 2005. She was last seen living on a parallel Earth with the Metacrisis Doctor (part-Time Lord, part-human Doctor played by Tennant). She also became Bad Wolf to save the Ninth Doctor by looking into the TARDIS. In other words, there are a few possibilities about who she’s playing, which we detail here.

Carole Ann Ford as Susan — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 6
BBC / Disney+

What was Susan's return about?

In Episode 6 of this season, while nearly freezing to death, the Doctor had flashes of his granddaughter and first companion, Susan (Carole Ann Ford, appearing for the first time since the Dimensions in Time Children in Need special in 1993), on the TARDIS. “Go back, Grandfather. Go back,” she said, then, “Find me.” He also saw her again when he tortured the man posing a threat at the Interstellar Song Contest, then briefly during Conrad’s (Jonah Hauer-King) in the “Wish World.” But what exactly was the “Find me” about? Will she return in Season 3?

Steph De Whalley as Anita and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 8
Lara Cornell/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is the Boss?

During the first 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” the Meep, as he was taken away to be imprisoned, warned the Doctor (David Tennant’s Fourteenth), “I will escape and have my revenge, so you beware, Doctor. Because there’s one more thing. … A creature with two hearts is such a rare thing, just wait until I tell the boss.” Then, in Season 1, Rogue (Jonathan Groff) mentioned his new boss to the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth). And, in the Season 2 finale, the Boss came up again. Kate (Jemma Redgrave) tried to recruit Anita (Steph de Whalley), whom the Doctor met during the Christmas special “Joy to the World” and has since been employed by the Time Hotel, for UNIT after she helped out during the crisis. However, Anita turned her down. The key she had was too powerful for the 21st century, she’d only been given one day, she had too much to do, and “they” say hello. Who? The Boss, she revealed, and the Doctor took note.

All those “Boss” mentions have to be about the same being, right? But who is it? Will we recognize the person? Given how much Doctor Who has been relying on callbacks lately — including Sutekh in Season 1, now “Midnight,” Susan, the Rani, and Billie Piper in Season 2 — it seems likely it will be someone from the past, but how far back? From the original run starting in 1963? From the revival (and Russell T Davies’ first time as showrunner) in 2005? And how long is that going to remain a mystery?

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood/Rani — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 7
James Pardon/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

Is Mrs. Flood's Rani still a threat?

After Omega consumed Panjabi’s Rani, Dobson’s, who had been known as Mrs. Flood since her introduction, fled. But is she still a threat? Or is it going to take years to see her again? She had been working quietly in the background up until the bigeneration, the pieces coming into play, and Panjabi’s Rani making moves, so the latter is certainly possible.

David Tennant — 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Will the Fourteenth Doctor return?

With Billie Piper back, we can’t help but think that this could be leading to an onscreen reunion for her and David Tennant (they were so good together, it would be a shame not to capitalize on that). Sure, it would be awkward if she’s playing the Sixteenth Doctor, given Rose and the Doctor’s romantic history, but there’s a strong possibility she’s not playing the Time Lord. (Imagine if Piper is somehow playing Rose.) Whoever she’s playing, there would be quite a bit to explore between her character and the Fourteenth Doctor.

Disney+ / BBC

Will the Master return? Who took the tooth?

During the third 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) revealed that he had the Master trapped in his tooth, which then popped out when he was sealed away in a box. A hand then picked up that tooth, but we didn’t see who it belonged to, nor has it come up again. There’s no way that’s it for the Master, so it does seem to just be a question of when the Master will return and who will be playing the Time Lord. Plus, who has the tooth and why did that person take it? Could that person be the “Boss”?

Varada Sethu as Belinda and Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps as Poppy — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 8
James Pardon/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who will be the Doctor's companion?

Belinda told the Doctor to check back in with her after Poppy grew up, but that did feel like a goodbye. The Doctor didn’t have a farewell with Ruby (Millie Gibson), but she’d already stopped traveling with him. Will a new permanent companion be introduced? That might depend on just who Piper is playing. If she’s not the Time Lord or not sticking around for the long-term (which does seem like could be the case), the next companion might not be introduced just yet.

Jonathan Groff as Rogue — 'Doctor Who' Season 1
BBC / Disney+

Will Rogue be saved from the hell dimension?

The Doctor and bounty hunter Rogue were forced to part ways too early on in their stranger-to-lovers romance. They’d only shared a kiss before Rogue sacrificed himself, ending up in a random barren dimension with the Chuldur (shapeshifters). “Find me,” he’d said to the Doctor, who was left with his ring. Then, during “Wish World,” Rogue very briefly appeared on the TV during Conrad’s show. “Doctor, can you hear me? I haven’t got much time. They’re coming, and this hell dimension is sliding into the pit. I don’t know if I’m going to survive. Thank you for that,” he said before giving him a warning about the wish world and then signing off with, “I miss you. More than that, I love-” That can’t be it, right? The show did set up a sweet romance between the Doctor and Rogue, and relationships have carried across regenerations before. Will we see Rogue again? And if so, will it be just to save him, or will he and the Doctor pick up where they left off?

 

Disney+

Where will Season 3 air in the United States?

With the end of the BBC and Disney+ deal, that’s the big question. Prior to that, episodes aired on BBC America. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Doctor Who.

