TV Was Buckwild Last Night: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Doctor Odyssey’ & More Shockers, Ranked

Meredith Jacobs
'Doctor Odyssey,' '9-1-1' and 'Found'
Spoiler Alert
Disney/Tina Thorpe; Disney/Ray Mickshaw; Matt Miller / NBC

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 6 “Confessions,” Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 6 “I Always Cry at Weddings,” Found Season 2 Episode 6 “Missing While Gabi Mosely,” and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 6 “Night Moves.”]

Remember when network television was the place? Those shows and actors would get all the awards (oh, the ’90s). It was appointment television. Twists weren’t spoiled by social media (think Carter and Lucy being stabbed on ER). Well, after what aired on November 7, it’s very safe to say that network TV is back.

This is a great season (2024-2025) for broadcast television already, with returning favorites that keep our attention (9-1-1Ghosts) and new shows that already have us hooked (Doctor OdysseyMatlock). And with the latest night’s episodes, some theories were confirmed—a wild connection between two of Buck’s (Oliver Stark) (now) exes on 9-1-1 and a solution to the Doctor Odyssey love triangle—and multiple characters let loose (the aforementioned Doctor Odyssey trio and another 9-1-1 character). Plus, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) showed up at M&A on Found but didn’t find the person he wanted.

Below, we’re ranking the wildest moments from last night’s TV. Let us know what you thought of these and more moments from November 7’s primetime lineup in the comments section below.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 6
Matt Miller / NBC

6. Sir Rescues a Kidnapped Girl on Found

Uh-oh. What does it say about Sir that that’s our first thought after he does something, dare we say, good? He still wants Gabi (Shanola Hampton) to join him (willingly, which everyone knows will never happen), and at first, it’s thought that he was the one to kidnapped a young girl with the same name. But instead, that girl kidnapped another, and it’s her he rescues. What’s worse: Her video about how there are “stories” that he was a monster but he’s her “savior” goes viral. We’re very worried about what this could mean.

Sophia Bush as Cass and Kim Raver as Teddy — 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Episode 6
Disney

5. Sophia Bush's Open Marriage and Teddy Kiss on Grey's Anatomy

Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) relationship is once again on somewhat shaky ground (they’re scheduling sex). Then, a night out is interrupted when Owen’s called into work, as is another doctor from their hospital, but their wives, Teddy and Cass (Sophia Bush), stay at the restaurant, then head to a bar together. It’s at the latter location that Cass reveals that she and her husband have an open relationship(!) … and then kisses Teddy! (This comes after Teddy suggests she maybe needed a break from Owen, not the kids.) Teddy does stop her—her marriage is “very closed”—and tells Owen, who walks out. And to think: This is the tamest moment on the list!

Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

4. Eddie's Risky Business Dance on 9-1-1

This season has been a heartbreaking one thus far for Eddie (Ryan Guzman), with his son in Texas with his parents after catching him with the doppelganger of his dead wife (that would have made the list, if that episode had aired last night). But it’s after a conversation with a priest, about punishing himself, why the mustache (a disguise, since he couldn’t grow a beard as a firefighter), and finding joy, that Eddie lets loose. After shaving off his mustache (RIP, as Guzman told us), he does the Risky Business dance around his living room.

Kelli Williams as Margaret and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 6
NBC

3. Sir Finds Margaret at M&A on Found

Usually at that time of night, Margaret (Kelli Williams) would be at the bus station, where her son went missing years ago, but after she hits a worker for touching her fliers, she can’t be there due to a restraining order. And so she’s at M&A when Sir walks in, expecting to find Gabi. “Shouldn’t you be at the bus station, searching for your son in vain?” he asks. (Ouch!) He even offers to help her find him; she, of course, refuses. We’ve been waiting for other characters to interact with Sir, and this did not disappoint!

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

2. Buck's Exes Are Exes on 9-1-1

When we first met Buck, he was taking the firetruck out for hookups. And so when his boyfriend Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) describes him—without knowing he’s who he’s talking about—as a “himbo half her age,” referring to the man his ex-fiancée dated after him, he’s not wrong. Yes, this Tommy is Abby’s (Connie Britton) Tommy she mentioned back in the first season! (But Buck has grown, and he’s ready to take the next step, suggesting they move in together … only Tommy breaks up with him. Poor Buck!)

Sean Teale as Tristan, Phillipa Soo as Avery, and Joshua Jackson as Max — 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 1 Episode 6
Disney/Tina Thorpe

1. Doctor Odyssey's Threesome

Who needs a love triangle when you can have a throuple? Well, we’re on step closer! That’s been one of the theories about the newest ABC drama on Thursdays—we still think there has to be some sort of twist, but that’s another article)—with the relationships between Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale). When it turns out that their bucket lists have something in common—have a threesome (a good threesome, for Max, since he’s had one)—Avery is the one to get them started with, “I mean, I’m game.” Tristan laughs it off at first. But then he kisses her, Avery looks over at Max to join them, and he does. And as the promo for next week’s episode shows, this might not just be a one-time threesome!

