17 Dick Wolf TV Shows That Flopped

You know the TV business is a hard one when even a producer like Dick Wolf, the creator of the United States’ longest-running primetime live-action series and the mastermind behind three current TV universes, has as many misses on his track record as he does.

Yes, for all his success — especially with NBC’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises and CBS’s FBI shows — Wolf has also had his share of failure. Case in point: Law & Order: LA, which began its brief run 15 years ago, on September 29, 2010, and ended shortly thereafter.

Check out those disappointments below — all of which are TV shows Wolf created or co-created, none of which lasted long.