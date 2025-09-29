17 Dick Wolf TV Shows That Flopped

17 Dick Wolf TV Shows That Flopped
You know the TV business is a hard one when even a producer like Dick Wolf, the creator of the United States’ longest-running primetime live-action series and the mastermind behind three current TV universes, has as many misses on his track record as he does.

Yes, for all his success — especially with NBC’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises and CBS’s FBI shows — Wolf has also had his share of failure. Case in point: Law & Order: LA, which began its brief run 15 years ago, on September 29, 2010, and ended shortly thereafter.

Check out those disappointments below — all of which are TV shows Wolf created or co-created, none of which lasted long.

Lou Gossett Jr. as Gideon Oliver in ‘Gideon Oliver’
ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gideon Oliver

The bad news is this 1989 ABC mystery series — featuring Lou Gossett Jr. as a crime-solving anthropology professor — only lasted five episodes. The good news is it gave exposure to guest stars like Cynthia Nixon, Eriq La Salle, and Melissa Leo.

Jaclyn Smith of ‘Christine Cromwell’
ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Christine Cromwell

Jaclyn Smith of Charlie’s Angels fame played a lawyer who “specializes in the crime styles of the rich and famous” in this 1989 production, another show in the ABC Mystery Movie rotation. It fared even worse than Gideon Oliver, however, only airing four episodes.

Benjamin Bratt as Eduardo Cruz in ‘Nasty Boys’
Drinkwater-Haston/Universal/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nasty Boys

Before Wolf recruited Benjamin Bratt for Law & Order, he cast the actor in both the 1989 TV movie Nasty Boys and its 1990 continuation series. The story, which Wolf conceived with David Black, followed an undercover North Las Vegas police unit.

Tom Bresnahan as Jimmy Ryan and John Mahoney as Patrick Meacham as in ‘H.E.L.P.’
Eric Liebowitz/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

H.E.L.P.

The organization of this 1990 show’s title was the Harlem Eastside Lifesaving Program, a combined unit of firefighters, cops, and paramedics, making this show — which Wolf co-created with Black and Christopher Crowe. But ABC helped H.E.L.P. to the exit after just six episodes.

David Andrews as Bobby Mann and Yancy Butler as Eve Edison in ‘Mann & Machine’
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Mann & Machine

Alongside Bob DeLaurentis, Wolf created this sci-fi cop drama starring David Andrews and Yancy Butler as a detective duo — one human, one robotic — solving cases in the future. NBC canceled the show after a handful of episodes in 1992, but cast member S. Epatha Merkerson found refuge on Law & Order.

Patti D’Arbanville, John Glover, Yancy Butler, and Eagle-Eye Cherry of ‘South Beach’
Universal TV/Courtesy: Everett Collection

South Beach

After Mann & Machine, Wolf, DeLaurentis, and Butler all worked together on this short-lived 1993 NBC series about ex-cons staying on the government’s good side by taking down bad guys. (Fun fact for fans of 90s alt-rock: Eagle-Eye Cherry had a supporting role on the show.)

Jon Tenney and Rachel Ticotin in ‘Crime & Punishment’
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Crime & Punishment

A brief addition to NBC’s “Best Night of Television on Television” Thursday-night lineup, 1993’s Crime & Punishment followed LAPD officers… as did an off-screen interrogator who got the characters to externalize their inner monologue. At least South Beach alum John Glover got an Emmy nomination for his guest stint.

Tom Conti as Charles Wright in ‘The Wright Verdicts’
Monty Brinton/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Wright Verdicts

In this 1995 CBS misfire, Tom Conti played Charles Wright, an Englishman practicing law in NYC, with Margaret Colin as an ex-NYPD private eye and Aida Turturro as Wright’s secretary. Unlike other legal dramas of Wolf’s, The Wright Verdicts focused on a defense attorney.

James McCaffrey as Mac Swift in ‘Swift Justice’
Jessica Burstein/UPN/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Swift Justice

This UPN show, which lasted for 13 episodes in 1996, followed Navy SEAL-turned-NYPD detective-turned private detective Mac Swift (James McCaffrey). Jennifer Garner, J.K. Simmons, and future SVU star Ice-T all booked guest gigs on the show.

John Slattery, Blair Brown, Adrian Pasdar, Grace Phillips, Dylan Baker, and Regina Taylor of ‘Feds’
Universal Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Feds

This CBS production about staffers at a federal prosecutor’s office in New York City eked out six episodes in 1997 before getting the ax. It was a novelty for airing in a letterboxed 16:9 aspect ratio… and, in retrospect, for starring a brown-haired John Slattery.

Ice-T of ‘Players’
Chris Haston/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Players

Wolf collaborated with Shaun Cassidy, Reggie Rock Blythewood, and Ice-T to create this 1997 NBC about con-artists convicts who make good by helping out the FBI. (Kind of a South Beachretread, no?) But NBC only played the game for one season.

Lili Taylor as Hildy Baker and Oliver Platt as Wallace Benton in ‘Deadline’
NBC

Deadline

In 2000, Wolf started the new millennium with a short-lived NBC drama starring Oliver Platt, future Chicago Med star, as a newspaper journalist for the tabloid Deadline. (You might recognize that fictional tabloid from the Law & Order universe.)

Ed O’Neill as Joe Friday in ‘Dragnet’
Everett Collection

Dragnet

Wolf rebooted the 1950s police procedural with a new version on ABC in 2003. Ed O’Neill played the new Joe Friday, while Ethan Embry, Eva Longoria, and Christina Chang played other LAPD investigators. In a drag for the TV producer, though, the new Dragnet only made it one and a half seasons.

Bebe Neuwirth as Tracey Kibre in ‘Law & Order: Trial by Jury’
NBC

Law & Order: Trial by Jury

This Law & Order spinoff put the focus on courtroom proceedings rather than cop activities. (Think more law, less order.) NBC spent only about two months of 2005 airing Trial by Jury’s one and one season, though, and the show’s cancellation “extraordinarily upsetting,” Wolf told the Associated Press.

Julianne Nicholson, Jordan Bridges, J. August Richards, Eric Balfour, Milena Govich, Stephanie March, and Anson Mount of ‘Conviction’
Mitch Haaseth/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Conviction

After Trial by Jury’s downfall, Wolf & Co. reused that show’s sets for the 2006 legal drama Conviction, a Law & Order spinoff that featured Stephanie March reprising her L&O role as Alexandra Cabot. But Conviction suffered the same fate, getting the boot after just one season.

Corey Stoll and Skeet Ulrich of ‘Law & Order: LA’
Florian Schneider/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Law & Order: LA

In 2010, Wolf made another stab at a Law & Order spinoff, creating a Los Angeles-set offshoot that boasted the talents of Corey Stoll, Skeet Ulrich, Terrence Howard, and Regina Hall. It only lasted 22 episodes, though, and it wasn’t even the last one-season show of Wolf’s on NBC.

Philip Winchester as Peter Stone in ‘Chicago Justice’
NBC

Chicago Justice

The fourth and most recent One Chicago entry — a legal drama set in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office — aired for just a single 13-episode season. “It seemed like Justice was the most conventional, it was the closest to a Law & Order show, so we thought maybe this is the one we should sacrifice,” Bob Greenblatt, NBC’s then-chairperson, explained after the cancellation.

