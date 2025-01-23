Who Is the Banker on ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Season 2? Meghan Markle, Heidi Klum & 5 Other Theories

There’s a new banker making all the calls on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. As with the first season of NBC’s hit new reality competition series, the identity of the banker is being kept under wraps until the finale, but we do have a few major clues about who it is this time around: (1) It’s not Howie Mandel, who was unmasked at the end of Season 1, (2) it’s a woman, and (3) host Joe Manganiello has teased that the banker will “have roots in Deal or No Deal.”

So who might the DONDI Season 2 banker be? Here are some of our theories.

Deal or No Deal Island, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC