Who Is the Banker on ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Season 2? Meghan Markle, Heidi Klum & 5 Other Theories

Amanda Bell
DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

There’s a new banker making all the calls on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. As with the first season of NBC’s hit new reality competition series, the identity of the banker is being kept under wraps until the finale, but we do have a few major clues about who it is this time around: (1) It’s not Howie Mandel, who was unmasked at the end of Season 1, (2) it’s a woman, and (3) host Joe Manganiello has teased that the banker will “have roots in Deal or No Deal.” 

So who might the DONDI Season 2 banker be? Here are some of our theories.

DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Episode 228 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Trae Patton / NBCU via Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Hear us out. Meghan Markle is coming back into the small screen spotlight with With Love, Meghan, so she’s clearly ready to get back to her former dayjob these days. Plus, she has a long-standing history with NBC thanks to Suits, and the spinoff, Suits LA is coming to the network in the next few weeks. Perhaps most importantly, Markle is also probably the biggest name to come out of the Deal or No Deal universe, having gotten her start as a suitcase model all the way back in 2006. Couldn’t you just see the duchess manning that yacht phone? We so could. 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Heidi Klum attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

As one of the judges on America’s Got Talent, Heidi Klum has a very good relationship with cohost Howie Mandel, which makes her a pretty obvious possibility. She’s also a permanent fixture of the NBCUniversal world thanks to AGT and her Emmy-winning turn as cohost of Project Runway on Bravo. 

DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Episode 248 -- Pictured: (l-r) Contestant Dimitra Apostolopoulos, model Chrissy Teigen -- Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Another former suitcase model who made it into the bigtime is Chrissy Teigen. In addition to her direct Deal credentials, she’s also a family member of the NBC world thanks to her own reality history with the network (executing producing several holiday specials with them) and husband John Legend’s stint(s) on The Voice

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND --
Monty Brinton/NBC

Jordan Fowler

Also fitting the bill as a potential banker is DONDI Season 1 winner Jordan Fowler! She had what it took to beat the banker and take home over $1 million last time, so it’d make sense for her to be the one challenging the new crop of contestants to do the same. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Claudia Jordan is seen onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Claudia Jordan

Though she did get her start on The Price Is Right, competed on multiple seasons of The Apprentice, and made a splash on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Claudia Jordan has become a big part of the Deal or No Deal world as well. She was the briefcase model for #1 for years in the first few seasons. She reprised her role on Island‘s first season, so perhaps she got a bump up to the big boat for Season 2?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Amanza Smith attends the boohoo Collective Launch Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on August 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for boohoo)
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for boohoo

Amanza Smith

After spending years as the briefcase model for #20 on Deal or No Deal, Amanza Smith made a new name for herself on Selling Sunset. But perhaps Season 2 provided her a chance to get back to her true reality TV roots?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara

This one is a longshot, but we can’t completely rule it out yet since she’s also a judge on AGT and thus has the in with Mandel, who executive produced Island, and the network connection. Sofia Vergara also has a very long history with DONDI host Joe Manganiello, who just so happens to be her ex-husband. Considering they’ve had a very public custody dispute over their embryos, it’d be a true shock if she was the one who emerged from the yacht in the end. And we know the banker loves bold moves.

