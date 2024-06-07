The best of the best in daytime television will be celebrated during the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7. Before the ceremony gets underway, the stars graced the red carpet.

Soap stars like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Katherine Kelly Lang and The Young and the Restless icon Eric Braeden are up for awards in the Daytime Drama Series categories. Dick Van Dyke is the oldest nominee in Daytime Emmys history. At 98, he’s nominated for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama series for his role on Days of Our Lives. The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The View are among the nominees for Daytime Talk Series.

The ceremony will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frasier and Nischelle Turner. The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott and Daytime Emmy-winning producer Edward J. Scott will receive Lifetime Achievement honors for their contributions to the world of daytime television. The couple met on the set of Y&R and have been married since 1985.

Scroll down to see the best red carpet photos from the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

Daytime Emmy Awards, June 7, 8/7c, CBS and Streaming Live and On Demand on Paramount+