Daytime Emmys 2024 Red Carpet: Melody Thomas Scott, Thorsten Kaye & More (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Annika Noelle, Edward J. Scott, Melody Thomas Scott, and Jackee Harry at the 2024 Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Daytime Emmys

 More

The best of the best in daytime television will be celebrated during the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7. Before the ceremony gets underway, the stars graced the red carpet.

Soap stars like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Katherine Kelly Lang and The Young and the Restless icon Eric Braeden are up for awards in the Daytime Drama Series categories. Dick Van Dyke is the oldest nominee in Daytime Emmys history. At 98, he’s nominated for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama series for his role on Days of Our Lives. The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The View are among the nominees for Daytime Talk Series.

The ceremony will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frasier and Nischelle Turner. The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott and Daytime Emmy-winning producer Edward J. Scott will receive Lifetime Achievement honors for their contributions to the world of daytime television. The couple met on the set of Y&R and have been married since 1985.

Scroll down to see the best red carpet photos from the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

Daytime Emmy Awards, June 7, 8/7c, CBS and Streaming Live and On Demand on Paramount+

Edward J. Scott and Melody Thomas Scott on the red carpet
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Melody Thomas Scott & Edward J. Scott

Melody Thomas Scott and husband Edward J. Scott walked the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys. The longtime married couple will receive Lifetime Achievement honors during the ceremony.

Annika Noelle on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Annika Noelle

Annika Noelle, who plays Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, graced the 2024 Daytime Emmys red carpet.

McKenna Kaye and Thorsten Kaye on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Thorsten & McKenna Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye brought along his daughter, McKenna Kaye, to the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

Greg Rikaart on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Greg Rikaart

Days of Our Lives star Greg Rikaart attended the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

Danielle Pinnock on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Danielle Pinnock

Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock was all smiles on the 2024 Daytime Emmys red carpet.

Melissa Claire Egan on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Melissa Claire Egan

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan was one of the Daytime Emmy attendees.

Jackee Harry on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jackée Harry

Days of Our Lives star Jackée Harry at the 2024 Daytime Emmys.
Suzanne Rogers on the red carpet at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Suzanne Rogers

Soap opera icon Suzanne Rogers on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

John McCook on the red carpet 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Sonja Flemming / CBS

John McCook

John McCook of The Bold and the Beautiful on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

Daytime Emmys

Dick Van Dyke

Eric Braeden

Katherine Kelly Lang

Melody Thomas Scott

Thorsten Kaye

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
the-price-is-right-drew-carey
1
Drew Carey’s Shocked By ‘Best Showcase Bid in History’ of ‘The Price Is Right’
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Subtle Mayim Bialik Reference & Sparks Fans Reaction
Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
3
Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Draft Dodger Don’ on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Alan Scarfe in 'Seven Days'
4
Alan Scarfe Dies: ‘Seven Days’ & ‘One Life to Live’ Actor Was 77
Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
5
See Pat Sajak’s Emotional Farewell as He Exits ‘Wheel of Fortune’