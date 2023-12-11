8 Stars Up for Their First Daytime Emmy in 2023

The strike-delayed 50th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is finally upon us, airing live on CBS on Friday, December 15, at 9/8c.

Many of the actors the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences nominated this year are repeat honorees. In fact, every performer in the Lead Actor and Actress in a Daytime Drama Series categories has been nominated at least twice before (and The Young and the RestlessPeter Bergman has been nominated 25 times now, with three wins to his name!).

Others, meanwhile, just got their first nods. Scroll through the photos below to see actors in Daytime Emmy contention for the first time.

Krista Allen
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Krista Allen

Now nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for playing Dr. Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful, Allen recently returned to the daytime drama world after portraying Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives between 1996 and 1999.

Sonya Eddy
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Sonya Eddy

Eddy, who passed away in December 2022 at age 55, earned a posthumous Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series nomination for her performance as Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital. She held that role on GH since 2006 and reprised it on General Hospital: Night Shift between 2007 and 2008.

Brook Kerr
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brook Kerr

Kerr, the actor behind Dr. Portia Ashford, is another General Hospital star nominated for the Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series prize. Previously, she played Whitney Russell on Passions between 1999 and 2007.

Daniel Feuerriegel
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Daniel Feuerriegel

Feuerriegel’s job playing EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives earned him an Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series nod this year. The actor previously appeared in nighttime dramas, playing Agron in Spartacus, for instance.

Cary Christopher
Peacock

Cary Christopher

Thomas DiMera, one of EJ’s nephews on Days of Our Lives, is played by this up-and-comer, who picked up an Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series nomination. His other TV credits include parts on Station 19 and American Horror Stories.

Henry Samiri and Matthew Atkinson of 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
Adam Torgerson/CBS

Henry Samiri

Another competitor in the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series category is this actor (pictured here with costar Matthew Atkinson), who plays Douglas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. He previously appeared in The Watchful Eye and CSI: Vegas.

Cassandra Creech
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cassandra Creech

Portraying Dr. Grace Buckingham in The Bold and the Beautiful earned this actor an Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series nomination this year. Earlier in her career, Creech played Denis Maynard on As the World Turns from 1999 to 2000.

Alley Mills
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS

Alley Mills

Mills, whom TV fans might remember from primetime’s The Wonder Years, is up for the Outstanding Guest Performance award as well, for her performance as Heather Webber in General Hospital. She previously played Pamela Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful between 2006 and 2022.

