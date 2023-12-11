8 Stars Up for Their First Daytime Emmy in 2023

The strike-delayed 50th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is finally upon us, airing live on CBS on Friday, December 15, at 9/8c.

Many of the actors the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences nominated this year are repeat honorees. In fact, every performer in the Lead Actor and Actress in a Daytime Drama Series categories has been nominated at least twice before (and The Young and the Restless’ Peter Bergman has been nominated 25 times now, with three wins to his name!).

Others, meanwhile, just got their first nods. Scroll through the photos below to see actors in Daytime Emmy contention for the first time.

2023 Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, December 15, 9/8c, CBS