‘Daria’ Turns 25: See the Faces Behind the Voices (PHOTOS)

Hard as it may be to believe, Daria Morgendorffer would be in her 40s now. Daria debuted on MTV on March 3, 1997, reintroducing viewers to the monotoned, cynical high schooler that first appeared on Beavis and Butt-head nearly four years prior.

Daria aired five seasons but remained a cult hit for years to come, with cross-generational appeal. Voice actress Tracy Grandstaff told Vice in 2016 that her daughter, then 12, had discovered the show on her own. “She got kinda binge-watchy about it—which is hilarious—and then she went as Daria for Halloween, I think three years ago,” Grandstaff added. “She’s got the glasses. She had a Daria-themed birthday party.”

Now, as Daria turns 25—and as we wait for that long-in-the-works Jodie spinoff—scroll down to meet Grandstaff and the other voice actors who brought the Lawndale residents to life.