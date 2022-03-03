‘Daria’ Turns 25: See the Faces Behind the Voices (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Daria characters
MTV/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Hard as it may be to believe, Daria Morgendorffer would be in her 40s now. Daria debuted on MTV on March 3, 1997, reintroducing viewers to the monotoned, cynical high schooler that first appeared on Beavis and Butt-head nearly four years prior.

Daria aired five seasons but remained a cult hit for years to come, with cross-generational appeal. Voice actress Tracy Grandstaff told Vice in 2016 that her daughter, then 12, had discovered the show on her own. “She got kinda binge-watchy about it—which is hilarious—and then she went as Daria for Halloween, I think three years ago,” Grandstaff added. “She’s got the glasses. She had a Daria-themed birthday party.”

Now, as Daria turns 25—and as we wait for that long-in-the-works Jodie spinoff—scroll down to meet Grandstaff and the other voice actors who brought the Lawndale residents to life.

Tracee Ellis Ross to Lead 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie' for MTV StudiosSee Also

Tracee Ellis Ross to Lead 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie' for MTV Studios

It's time for Jodie Landon's moment in the spotlight.
Tracy Grandstaff Daria Morgendorffer
Paramount Home Entertainment, MTV

Tracy Grandstaff (Daria Morgendorffer)

The voice of Daria herself is a TV writer who worked on the Nickelodeon sitcom Taina and the MTV variety series The Tom Green Show. By 2016, she was working as the senior vice president of original production at NBC, according to Vice.

Wendy Hoopes Jane Lane
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, MTV

Wendy Hoopes (Jane Lane)

Hoopes is still acting—on screen, even!—having racked up guest-starring roles on Blindspot, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Blue Bloods.

Julian Rebolledo Jake Morgendorffer
LinkedIn, MTV

Julian Rebolledo (Jake Morgendorffer)

Rebolledo, who also voiced characters in Pokémon and Dora the Explorer, is now the founder of the audio post-production company Hyperbolic Audio and the radio creative agency Hyperbolic Creative.

Marc Thompson Kevin Thompson
Penguin Random House on YouTube, MTV

Marc Thompson (Kevin Thompson)

In addition to his continuing voice acting career, Thompson has also narrated dozens of Star Wars audiobooks and can do mean imitations of Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, and even Jar Jar Banks.

Ashley Paige Albert Tiffany Blum-Deckler
Paramount Home Entertainment, MTV

Ashley Paige Albert (Tiffany Blum-Deckler)

Albert has her own connection to that galaxy far, far way, having voiced characters in the hit video game Star Wars: The Old Republic. Her other video game credits include Red Dead Redemption, Minecraft, and multiple Grand Theft Auto titles.

Alvaro J. Gonzalez Trent Lane
Paramount Home Entertainment, MTV

Alvaro J. Gonzalez (Trent Lane)

Gonzalez told HuffPost in 2018 that after stints as a recruitment advertising account executive, a mortgage broker, and a toy company sales director, he had become a practitioner of biomagnetism, “which is basically acupuncture without the needles.”

Sarah Drew Stacy Rowe
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, MTV

Sarah Drew (Stacy Rowe)

Yes, this Grey’s Anatomy alum—soon to be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Amber Brown—got one of her earliest jobs on Daria.

Geoffrey Arend Charles “Upchuck” Ruttheimer
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, MTV

Geoffrey Arend (Charles “Upchuck” Ruttheimer)

Another recognizable face for TV buffs, Arena has had longstanding roles on the shows Body of Proof, Madam Secretary, and Goliath.

Daria - MTV

Daria where to stream

Daria

Geoffrey Arend

Sarah Drew

Tracy Grandstaff

Wendy Hoopes