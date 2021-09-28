Sarah Drew to Star in Apple TV+’s ‘Amber Brown’ Series From Bonnie Hunt

Based on the bestselling children’s book series by Paula Danziger, family series Amber Brown is heading to Apple TV+, starring Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew and Carsyn Rose (The Rookie) as the titular Amber. Bonnie Hunt (The Bonnie Hunt Show, Life with Bonnie) will write, direct, and act as showrunner.

“Amber Brown is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce,” reads the series description. Described as “an everykid who is going through what many children experience,” Amber will have to work out her family’s new dynamic using her sketches and video diary as outlets for expression.

Drew will star as Amber’s mother, Sarah, alongside Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State) as Sarah’s new boyfriend, Max, and newcomer Liliana Inouye as Amber’s friend, Brandi Colwin.

First published in 1993, the award-winning book series was created by author Paula Danziger and later continued by Bruce Coville and Elizabeth Levy following Danziger’s death in 2004. The series ran for a total of 12 books, the latest being published in 2014. With over 10 million copies in print across 53 countries, the series has been praised for “capturing the kid experience in a funny, relatable voice,” according to Apple.

This is Drew’s second series role after leaving Grey’s Anatomy in 2018 (she reprised the role of April Kepner in one episode in 2021). She most recently recurred on Freeform’s Cruel Summer

Amber Brown, TBA, Apple TV+