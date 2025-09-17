How Old Is the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast? Their Ages Revealed

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Jennifer Affleck Robert Irwin and Elaine Hendrix
Disney/Andrew Eccles
Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary Special Issue

Dancing With the Stars

20th Anniversary Special

$14.99
Buy Now

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off with an epic premiere on Tuesday, September 16. The episode featured dance routines from the 14 celebrity contestants, who range in ages from 58 to 21, and their professional partners.

The cast is quite diverse, with the stars from all different industries. Andy Richter is the oldest member of the cast, while Robert Irwin is the youngest and 37 years his junior.

The competition will continue over the next several weeks. Scroll down to find out how old all of the contestants on this season of Dancing With the Stars are, from oldest to youngest.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.

Andy Richter
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Andy Richter -- 58

The oldest contestant on the season, comedian Andy Richter was born on October 28, 1966, which means his birthday will fall during this DWTS season.

Elaine Hendrix
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Elaine Hendrix -- 54

Actress Elaine Hendrix was born on December 28, 1970.

Corey Feldman
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Corey Feldman -- 54

Actor Corey Feldman was born on July 16, 1971.

Baron Davis
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Baron Davis -- 46

Former NBA star Baron Davis was born on April 13, 1979.

Danielle Fishel
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Danielle Fishel -- 44

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel was born on May 5, 1981.

Hilaria Baldwin
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Hilaria Baldwin -- 41

Author Hilaria Baldwin was born on January 6, 1984.

Scott Hoying
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Scott Hoying -- 34

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying was born on September 17, 1991, which makes his birthday just one day after the DWTS premiere!

Dylan Efron
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Dylan Efron -- 33

The Traitors star Dylan Efron was born on February 6, 1992.

Whitney Leavitt
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Whitney Leavitt -- 32

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt was born on May 12, 1993.

Lauren Jauregui
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Lauren Jauregui -- 29

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui was born on June 27, 1996.

Jen Affleck
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Jennifer Affleck -- 26

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck was born on May 29, 1999.

Alix Earle
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Alix Earle -- 24

Influencer Alix Earle was born on December 16, 2000, so she’ll turn 25 shortly after the show ends.

Jordan Chiles
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Jordan Chiles -- 24

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles was born on April 15, 2001.

Robert Irwin
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Robert Irwin -- 21

Conservationist Robert Irwin was born on December 1, 2003, which means he’ll turn 22 shortly after the season ends.

Dancing With the Stars

Alix Earle

Andy Richter

Baron Davis

Corey Feldman

Danielle Fishel

Dylan Efron

Elaine Hendrix

Hilaria Baldwin

Jennifer Affleck

Jordan Chiles

Lauren Jauregui

Robert Irwin

Scott Hoying

Whitney Leavitt




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara, 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Quarter-Finals Results, September 3, 2025.
1
‘AGT’ Recap: 11 Acts Hit the Stage for Epic Semifinals Performance (VIDEO)
Jamie Lee Curtis in September 2025; Charlie Kirk in October 2018.
2
Jamie Lee Curtis Fans React After She Makes Comments About Charlie Kirk
Witney Carson, Robert Irwin - 'Dancing With the Stars'
3
Who Topped the Leaderboard in the ‘DWTS’ Premiere?
4
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2025 Schedule Is Here
Carrie Ann Inaba
5
Why Is Carrie Ann Inaba Missing ‘DWTS’ Season 34 Premiere?