Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off with an epic premiere on Tuesday, September 16. The episode featured dance routines from the 14 celebrity contestants, who range in ages from 58 to 21, and their professional partners.

The cast is quite diverse, with the stars from all different industries. Andy Richter is the oldest member of the cast, while Robert Irwin is the youngest and 37 years his junior.

The competition will continue over the next several weeks. Scroll down to find out how old all of the contestants on this season of Dancing With the Stars are, from oldest to youngest.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

