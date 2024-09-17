Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Only one Dancing With the Stars pair can win the mirrorball trophy, but some walk away with just as big of a prize: love.

Throughout the 33 seasons, pros and celebrities have fallen in love and gotten their happily ever afters. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy first met on DWTS and have become one of the show’s ultimate power couples. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach did meet in the ballroom but way before Dancing With the Stars.

With pros and their celebrity partners working so closely, sometimes love can bloom. Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson married after being paired up on the show, and they now have two kids. CODA star Daniel Durant found “the one” in Britt Stewart, his DWTS pro during Season 31.

Will Season 33 lead to any real-life romances? Time will tell. For now, scroll down to see the DWTS couples who are still together.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33, September 17, 8/7c, ABC