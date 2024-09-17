6 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couples Who Found Love in the Ballroom

Only one Dancing With the Stars pair can win the mirrorball trophy, but some walk away with just as big of a prize: love.

Throughout the 33 seasons, pros and celebrities have fallen in love and gotten their happily ever afters. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy first met on DWTS and have become one of the show’s ultimate power couples. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach did meet in the ballroom but way before Dancing With the Stars.

With pros and their celebrity partners working so closely, sometimes love can bloom. Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson married after being paired up on the show, and they now have two kids. CODA star Daniel Durant found “the one” in Britt Stewart, his DWTS pro during Season 31.

Will Season 33 lead to any real-life romances? Time will tell. For now, scroll down to see the DWTS couples who are still together.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33, September 17, 8/7c, ABC

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios'
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

The couple first met when Johnson joined DWTS as a troupe member in 2014. Chmerkovskiy was already a pro at the time. They first started dating in 2015 and briefly broke up in 2016.

They reunited the following year after Chmerkovskiy’s split from Amber Rose. The couple got engaged in June 2018 and married in 2019. Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child, Rome, in February 2023.

They are both DWTS pros in Season 33.

Maksim Chmerkovsky and Peta Murgatroyd attend G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for G'Day USA

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Dancing With the Stars has led to love for both Chmerkovskiy brothers. Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd actually met on Broadway in 2009, but nothing happened then.

Murgatroyd joined DWTS as a pro in 2011 and went public with their romance in 2012. They briefly broke up in 2013 but reconciled a year later.

The couple got engaged in 2015 and welcomed their son, Shai, in 2017. They married that same year. As of 2024, they are the proud parents to three kids.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart on 'Good Morning America'
ABC / Lou Rocco

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The sweetest DWTS love story! Durant and Stewart were partnered up for Season 31, and their romance blossomed from there.

They didn’t win the mirrorball trophy, but they did win each other’s hearts. Durant and Stewart went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. The couple got engaged in 2023.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson attend the premiere of Disney Junior's
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson

The Shark Tank star and the DWTS pro were partnered up for Season 20. They came in sixth place.

Herjavec popped the question in February 2016, and they married just months later in July. Johnson gave birth to the couple’s twins in April 2018.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough at The Walt Disney Company Post-Emmys® Celebration on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Disney / Eric McCandless

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

The DWTS champion (and now judge) met his wife when his sister hired her to go on tour with them. Erbert joined DWTS as a troupe member in Season 21, with Hough already a pro.

They went Instagram official with their relationship in 2017. They announced their engagement in 2022 and wed in 2023.

Later that year, Erbert underwent emergency brain surgery after being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma. Hough was by his wife’s side throughout her recovery.

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach attend the 24th Family Film Awards at Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City on March 24, 2021 in Universal City, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach

The DWTS pros actually met years ago in 2009 when they were dance partners. They married in 2014.

They became a beloved DWTS couple when they joined the show in Season 28. Their daughter, Nikita, was born in May 2023.

Karagach and Pashkov are both pros in Season 33.

