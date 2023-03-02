Riley Keough stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (March 1) night to chat about her upcoming series, Daisy Jones & the Six, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, Friday, March 3.

The series, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling book, traces the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band, partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. Keough plays the lead character of Daisy and told Colbert that she had a “weird premonition” that she would land the role before she’d even auditioned.

“I have these sort of things sometimes, it sounds a little spooky, but I do,” she said. “I just knew it was going to happen.”

Keough said she had a similar feeling when she first started her relationship with her now husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“I don’t see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen. Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date, and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’ I just knew… we didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet.”

When Colbert asked her if she shared those feelings with Smith-Petersen at the time, she admitted, “It certainly wasn’t at that point. I thought, ‘If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station.'”

Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, first met Smith-Petersen, an Australian stuntman, on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. However, they didn’t start dating until a year later during re-shoots.

Ahead of the Daisy Jones & the Six premiere, get to know Keough a little better with a selection of her eclectic looks.

Daisy Jones & The Six, Series Premiere, Friday, March 3, Prime Video

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35 pm ET, CBS