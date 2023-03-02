‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Star Riley Keough Talks ‘Spooky’ Premonitions, Plus Check Out Her Eclectic Style (PHOTOS)

Riley Keough on The Late Show


Riley Keough stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (March 1) night to chat about her upcoming series, Daisy Jones & the Six, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, Friday, March 3.

The series, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling book, traces the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band, partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. Keough plays the lead character of Daisy and told Colbert that she had a “weird premonition” that she would land the role before she’d even auditioned.

“I have these sort of things sometimes, it sounds a little spooky, but I do,” she said. “I just knew it was going to happen.”

Keough said she had a similar feeling when she first started her relationship with her now husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

“I don’t see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen. Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date, and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’ I just knew… we didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet.”

When Colbert asked her if she shared those feelings with Smith-Petersen at the time, she admitted, “It certainly wasn’t at that point. I thought, ‘If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station.'”

Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, first met Smith-Petersen, an Australian stuntman, on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. However, they didn’t start dating until a year later during re-shoots.

Ahead of the Daisy Jones & the Six premiere, get to know Keough a little better with a selection of her eclectic looks.

Daisy Jones & The Six, Series Premiere, Friday, March 3, Prime Video

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35 pm ET, CBS



Killing it in blue velvet.

Riley Keough in mosaic dress


A mesmerizing mosaic look.

Riley Keough in leather jacket


Rocking that leather biker chick look.

Riley Keough in white dress


Bringing the elegance in an all white number.

Riley Keough in floral dress


Hitting thosee summer vibes in a stunning floral dres

Riley Keough in pantsuit


Looking powerful in a glittery pink pantsuit.



Brightening up the Met Gala in a sparkly silver outfit.

Riley Keough in gold jacket


Going for gold!

Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton


Too cool for school!

Riley Keough in gold dress


Shining in a liquid gold.

