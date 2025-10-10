‘Cross’ Season 2 Cast Stuns in Our NYCC Portraits (PHOTOS)

It’s no mystery why the cast of Cross was one of the hottest parts of the 2025 New York Comic-Con lineup. The series’ returning stars Aldis Hodge, Samantha Walkes, Isaiah Washington, and Alona Tal joined forces with creator Ben Watkins and newcomers Sam Chatham and Matthew Lillard to promote Season 2 at the convention, and the crime drama stars dropped some massive hints about what fans of the Amazon Prime Video crime drama can expect when the show returns next February.

Watkins, for example, revealed that the theme of the show’s sophomore run reminds him of a very specific song: James Brown’s “The Payback.”

“”It’s funny because I write with a playlist, and so every now and then, one song will emerge, and it kind of puts me in the mood of what I’m thinking for the whole season, thematically, and this one actually landed pretty dead on,” he teased.

Meanwhile, every member of the cast had their own unique numbers that matched their character journeys in Cross Season 2.

While in the Big Apple, the crew also stopped by TV Insider’s studios for a glam portrait session, showing off their style and smiles.

Below, enjoy our exclusive new images of the cast of Cross Season 2!

Cross, Season 2 Premiere, February 11, 2026, Prime Video