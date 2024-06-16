Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Reality Stars Arrive in Style (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Mercedes Javid, Scheana Shay, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Mercedes Javid, Scheana Shay, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and other stars of unscripted TV showed their fashionable sides at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15.

Hosted by Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Real TV Awards recognized excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms from the past year.

The Traitors took home the most trophies, winning Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, while Alan Cumming won Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year.

Additionally, Peacock was the winningest network or streamer, with four wins.

The Critics Choice Association also presented the Career Achievement Award to America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron, meanwhile, received the inaugural Sam Rubin Award, named after a late longtime journalist and CCA board member.

Scroll down to see stylish moments from the Real TV Awards red carpet.

Emma Slater at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma Slater

Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater had us seeing red at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Patti Stanger at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Patti Stanger

The Matchmaker star Patti Stanger glimmered and gleamed at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Jeff Jenkins at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jeff Jenkins

Never Say Never host Jeff Jenkins tux-ed it up at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Matt Iseman at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Matt Iseman

American Ninja Warrior cohost Matt Iseman looked awfully blue at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Albert Lin at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Albert Lin

Lost Cities host Albert Lin got snazzy for the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Xochitl Gomez at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez

Dancing With the Stars winner Xochitl Gomez waltzed onto the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards red carpet.

Mercedes Javid at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Mercedes Javid

Shahs of Sunset alum Mercedes Javid rocked a thigh-high slit at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Nicole Young at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Nicole Young

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young made a statement at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Sandra Lee at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sandra Lee

With any luck, Dr. Pimple Popper star Sandra Lee was off duty at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy buttoned up for the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Allison Holker at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Allison Holker

So, we think So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker can dazzle, as proven at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Phaedra Parks at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Phaedra Parks

The Traitors’ Phaedra Parks sparkled at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Jonathan & Drew Scott at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jonathan & Drew Scott

Property Brothers’ Jonathan & Drew Scott brushed off the sawdust for the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Sasha Velour at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Sasha Velour

We’re Here star Sasha Velour held forth at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Alfonso Ribeiro at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Alfonso Ribeiro

Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards a black-tie affair.

Retta at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Retta

Ugliest House in America host Retta blossomed at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Kamie Crawford at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford

Hopefully, Kamie Crawford found nary a Catfish at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Chelsea Lazkani at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chelsea Lazkani

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani brought black-and-white fashion at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Phil Keoghan at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Phil Keoghan

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan looked amazing at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Michelle Visage at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Michelle Visage

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage gave good visage at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Jane Lynch at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch certainly wasn’t the Weakest Link of the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards red carpet.

Scheana Shay at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Scheana Shay

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay dared to bare at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Tom Bergeron at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tom Bergeron

Fomer DWTS host Tom Bergeron was all smiles at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Alan Cumming

Albert Lin

Alfonso Ribeiro

Allison Holker

Chelsea Lazkani

Drew Scott

Emma Slater

Jane Lynch

Jeff Jenkins

John Walsh

Jonathan Scott

Kamie Crawford

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Matt Iseman

Mercedes Javid

Michelle Visage

Nicole Young

Patti Stanger

Phaedra Parks

Phil Keoghan

Retta

Sandra Lee

Sasha Velour

Scheana Shay

Tom Bergeron

Xochitl Gómez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 7
1
‘Chicago Fire’ Casting New Chief Following Boden’s Exit: Report
Kathy Bates of 'Matlock'
2
Everything We Know So Far About ‘Matlock’ Starring Kathy Bates
Gordon Ramsay
3
Gordon Ramsay Reveals He’s ‘Lucky to Be Here’ After ‘Bad Accident’ (VIDEO)
Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump
4
Jimmy Kimmel Lists His Top 78 Nicknames for Donald Trump (VIDEO)
Jim Jones
5
Most Shocking Revelations in ‘Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown’