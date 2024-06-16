Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Reality Stars Arrive in Style (PHOTOS)

Mercedes Javid, Scheana Shay, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and other stars of unscripted TV showed their fashionable sides at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15.

Hosted by Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Real TV Awards recognized excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms from the past year.

The Traitors took home the most trophies, winning Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, while Alan Cumming won Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year.

Additionally, Peacock was the winningest network or streamer, with four wins.

The Critics Choice Association also presented the Career Achievement Award to America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron, meanwhile, received the inaugural Sam Rubin Award, named after a late longtime journalist and CCA board member.

Scroll down to see stylish moments from the Real TV Awards red carpet.