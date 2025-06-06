You can’t keep a good (possibly changed) serial killer down apparently. Zach Gilford will be back for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19.

Gilford joined the drama when it returned for the revival on Paramount+ after running 15 seasons on CBS. His character, Elias Voit, a.k.a. Sicarius, is a serial killer who brought together like-minded individuals in a network. Now, in Season 18, following an attack while he was in prison, Voit has seemingly changed. He’s slowly regaining his memories, helped when he sees a person he knows, and his brain scans say he’s no longer a psychopath. But it did feel a bit like the old Voit when he sat down across from one of the serial killers from his network who insisted he’d pass along a message only to Sicarius at the BAU at the end of the Thursday, June 5, episode. And when TV Insider spoke with Zach Gilford about that, we had to ask if he’ll be back for Season 19, which is currently in production.

“You’ll see me in it,” he confirmed on June 5. “The end of this season, I was like, ‘Well, what are we going to do next season? I’m under contract. What are you going to do with me?’ But I shoot tomorrow. We’re on Episode 2, I’ve read three episodes, and it’s cool, it’s good, and it’s different. And I get to show another kind of side of Voit again — nothing drastic, but it is later and he’s been through some stuff and now he’s in a place… to be as vague as possible. But you’ll see me, I can tell you that.”

Right now, there is the major question of whether or not Voit has actually changed. Could he somehow be fooling everyone, including manipulating those tests that say he has? As we wait for answers, expect to continue to see Voit in the hospital until the end of the season. So where will the finale leave him, especially now that we know he’ll be back?

“It just takes him further down kind of reckoning or reconciling with the realizations of who he was and what he’s done and trying to figure out if that’s who he is. And classic Dostoevsky, it’s Crime and Punishment, which is cool because it’s one of my favorite books, and that’s why it resonated with me. It’s like even if you get away with the crime, the punishment is like you is living it over and over and carrying it with you for the rest of your life. And that’s what he has to do,” Gilford shared. “And it doesn’t matter how repentant you are, it doesn’t matter if literally your brain chemistry changed, you still did it and you still have to live with it, which is tough.”

