The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back.

Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!

The new season brings back the best of the best who profile the worst of the worst, with Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) reprising their roles. Now, they’re coming up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Zach Gilford has joined the cast in the recurring role of Elias Voit for a season-long arc. Elias is an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death.

Criminal Minds: Evolutions is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

