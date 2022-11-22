The Evolution will be televised. Only two and a half years after Criminal Minds ended its 15-season run on CBS, most of the Behavior Analysis Unit from that final season is coming back for Criminal Minds: Evolution.

The 10-episode Paramount+ revival will reunite the BAU as they hunt down an UnSub tougher than any they’ve had to profile before, according to Zach Gilford, who’s playing big bad Elias Voit.

As Gilford told TV Insider this month, Voit is a “master manipulator” who has a network of serial killers at his beck and call. “He’s incredibly sophisticated,” the actor added. “He spent a lifetime developing a system that keeps him protected from detection. It’s really gonna take this entire team’s ability to tease this guy out and figure out what makes him tick and expose him, and it’s gonna be incredibly taxing for all of them emotionally, physically, intellectually.”

Unfortunately, the after a years-long pandemic, the BAU team is plenty taxed as it is. Read on to see the returning Criminal Minds stars in the original series and in Evolution — and to read about how each of their characters have evolved.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 24, Paramount+