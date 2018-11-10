Cin! Broe! WilSon! ‘Days of Our Lives’ Celebrates 53 Years With Annual ‘Day of Days’ Fan Event (PHOTOS)

Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson at the annual Day of Days event
We showed Victoria (Ciara) and Rob (Ben) the previous photo of Nadia and Eric and asked them to out-smolder them. This is what they came up with. (We think they won!)

Days of Our Lives - Deidre Hall

You can’t have any Days of Our Lives event without Deidre Hall, right?

Days of Our Lives - Nadia Bjorlin and Eric Martsolf

Nadia Bjorlan and Eric Martsolf can turn on the smolder when necessary on Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives - Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers

Anyone else hoping Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) can find their way back to each other?

Days of Our Lives - Chandler Massey, Freddie Smith

Will (Chandler Massey, l) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) have such a long history. Is it finally time for WilSon to reunite for good?

Days of Our Lives - Kyle Lowder

Kyle Lowder is thrilled to be back on the show and teased we’ll see them peel the layers back on who Rex Horton really is in 2018.

Days of Our Lives - Nadia Bjorlin and Eric Martsolf
Who wants to see Broe come back? Nadia Bjorlan (Chloe) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) are all for it!

Days of Our Lives - Camila Banus, Casey Moss

Camila Banus (Gabi) is loving playing the bad girl while Casey Moss (JJ) teased the holidays may be challenging for his character.

Days of Our Lives - Linsey Godfrey, Greg Vaughan

Is the fact that Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Greg Vaughan (Eric) were paired up a sign that these characters may be coming together soon? (We’re OK with that!)

Days of Our Lives - Suzanne Rogers, Judi Evans

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) and Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie) talked about how much fun they had with those Bonnie/Maggie scenes recently.

Days of Our Lives - Kristian Alfonso, Galen Gering

Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Galen Gering (Rafe) kept whispering in each other’s ears to remind each other what they filmed months ago. (Days famously films six months in advance)

Days of Our Lives - Kassie DePaiva, Olivia Rose Keegan

Kassie DePaiva (Eve) warns when we see her character again, watch out! And seems she may have some scenes with young troublemaker Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson at the annual Day of Days event

We just had to give you one more hot hot hot pic of Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben).

Days of Our Lives - Mary Beth Evans and Lucas Adams

Lucas Adams (Tripp) says he hopes Tripp starts wising up a little bit more. And Mary Beth Evans has loved playing some of Kayla’s darker sides this year.

Days of Our Lives - Gilles Marini

Gilles Marini teased that his manipulative lawyer Ted will be back soon and everyone better watch out!

Days of Our Lives - Bill Hayes and Susan Hayes

Bill and Susan Hayes (Doug and Julie Williams) are so much fun to chat with about the past and present of the long-running series.

Universal Studios City Walk in Burbank was taken over on Saturday by the annual fan event celebrating the NBC daytime soap, Days of Our Lives.

The series, which marked 53 years on the air on November 8, gave back to the fans by holding meet and greets with the fans, autograph signings, and a staged Q&A with the cast members.

TV Insider was there to talk to the cast (those interviews will be coming soon) but we also made sure to grab some fun photos during the event.

Be sure to check out the new Days of Our Lives app to see exclusive on-set videos and oodles of clips old and new from the show.

Days of Our Lives, weekdays, NBC

