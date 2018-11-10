Cin! Broe! WilSon! ‘Days of Our Lives’ Celebrates 53 Years With Annual ‘Day of Days’ Fan Event (PHOTOS)
1 of
Universal Studios City Walk in Burbank was taken over on Saturday by the annual fan event celebrating the NBC daytime soap, Days of Our Lives.
The series, which marked 53 years on the air on November 8, gave back to the fans by holding meet and greets with the fans, autograph signings, and a staged Q&A with the cast members.
TV Insider was there to talk to the cast (those interviews will be coming soon) but we also made sure to grab some fun photos during the event.
Be sure to check out the new Days of Our Lives app to see exclusive on-set videos and oodles of clips old and new from the show.
Days of Our Lives, weekdays, NBC
