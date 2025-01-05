Sure, maybe there’s nothing odd about the fact that Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) is alongside Intelligence in the Chicago P.D. midseason premiere, but we can’t help but think about his and Voight’s (Jason Beghe) last conversation and think that we should definitely be keeping an eye on him.

The NBC drama returns on January 8 with “Friends and Family,” in which Cook (Toya Turner) turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation. The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Intelligence’s investigation — and Reid with them at one point.

Since his introduction, Reid has seemingly seemed like someone who wants to help Intelligence and not interfere with their tactics. However, in the midseason finale, Reid went to see Voight about the fact that Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had an illegal sexual relationship with his criminal informant, Gloria (Yara Martinez), Burgess (Marina Squerciati) knew, and the team tried to cover it up. But he didn’t involve Internal Affairs, as the sergeant expected. Rather, Reid wanted to use the information differently and wanted to be friends with Voight. That sounded like trouble then, and seeing Reid with the team now seems to all but confirm it is. After all, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

When P.D. returns, we’ll also have to see how Torres is doing after Gloria’s death. One of the photos below may very well be of him still getting a handle on that. Something tells us having Reid around isn’t going to help.