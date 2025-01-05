‘Chicago P.D.’ Returns: Why Is Reid With Intelligence in Midseason Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Sure, maybe there’s nothing odd about the fact that Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) is alongside Intelligence in the Chicago P.D. midseason premiere, but we can’t help but think about his and Voight’s (Jason Beghe) last conversation and think that we should definitely be keeping an eye on him.

The NBC drama returns on January 8 with “Friends and Family,” in which Cook (Toya Turner) turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation. The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Intelligence’s investigation — and Reid with them at one point.

Since his introduction, Reid has seemingly seemed like someone who wants to help Intelligence and not interfere with their tactics. However, in the midseason finale, Reid went to see Voight about the fact that Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had an illegal sexual relationship with his criminal informant, Gloria (Yara Martinez), Burgess (Marina Squerciati) knew, and the team tried to cover it up. But he didn’t involve Internal Affairs, as the sergeant expected. Rather, Reid wanted to use the information differently and wanted to be friends with Voight. That sounded like trouble then, and seeing Reid with the team now seems to all but confirm it is. After all, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

When P.D. returns, we’ll also have to see how Torres is doing after Gloria’s death. One of the photos below may very well be of him still getting a handle on that. Something tells us having Reid around isn’t going to help.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the drama’s return, then let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see.

Chicago P.D., Midseason Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 10/9c, NBC

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

The team goes over intel

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Moving in — is anyone or anything inside?

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Voight (Jason Beghe)

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

What did Intelligence find in this space?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) looks bothered — by this case or what happened in the midseason finale?

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Cook (Toya Turner)

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins)

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

What has Cook found?

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

What’s on the screen?

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Looks like the team’s trying to figure out where to look

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger)

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 9
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

What brings Reid (Shawn Hatosy) around?

