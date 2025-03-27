‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Photos: A Building Explosion, Iron Lung Patient & More

It’s time to Call the Midwife. Season 14 of the beloved PBS series premieres Sunday, March 30, bringing with it big changes in Poplar as the show’s setting shifts into the 1970s.

Stories about workers strikes, government red tape affecting the healthcare system, spina bifida, iron lungs, teen pregnancy, and more are all addressed this season, with the opener dealing with a supposed immaculate conception that’s really just a story of a teen in need of help her family won’t give, as star Jenny Agutter told TV Insider.

“They try to get the girl to denounce the devil,” Agutter said. “It’s scary stuff.”

Nonnatus House also has a new rival: the local Board of Health, a group that’s determined to gain control of Nonnatus House’s services and try to bureaucratize the midwives’ grassroots aid because they don’t approve of religious groups providing medical services. Agutter’s Sister Julienne and her longtime colleague Trixie (Helen George) will spend considerable time this season pushing back against this threat.

As always, there are lots of births this season, but more social conflict than ever as the season focuses on “poverty and all the social issues that come out of it, the abuse that might happen, the difficulties,” says Agutter.

Get a look inside Call the Midwife Season 14 in the photo gallery, below.

Call the Midwife, Season 14 Premiere, Sunday, March 30, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)