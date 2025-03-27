‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Photos: A Building Explosion, Iron Lung Patient & More

It’s time to Call the Midwife. Season 14 of the beloved PBS series premieres Sunday, March 30, bringing with it big changes in Poplar as the show’s setting shifts into the 1970s.

Stories about workers strikes, government red tape affecting the healthcare system, spina bifida, iron lungs, teen pregnancy, and more are all addressed this season, with the opener dealing with a supposed immaculate conception that’s really just a story of a teen in need of help her family won’t give, as star Jenny Agutter told TV Insider.

“They try to get the girl to denounce the devil,” Agutter said. “It’s scary stuff.”

Nonnatus House also has a new rival: the local Board of Health, a group that’s determined to gain control of Nonnatus House’s services and try to bureaucratize the midwives’ grassroots aid because they don’t approve of religious groups providing medical services. Agutter’s Sister Julienne and her longtime colleague Trixie (Helen George) will spend considerable time this season pushing back against this threat.

As always, there are lots of births this season, but more social conflict than ever as the season focuses on “poverty and all the social issues that come out of it, the abuse that might happen, the difficulties,” says Agutter.

Get a look inside Call the Midwife Season 14 in the photo gallery, below.

Call the Midwife, Season 14 Premiere, Sunday, March 30, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14
PBS / BBC Studios

Episode 1

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14
PBS / BBC Studios

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Andrea Irvine as Esther Noble in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 1
PBS / BBC Studios

Andrea Irvine as Esther Noble

Roger Noble (Conor O'Donnell), Colette Corrigan (Francesca Fullilove), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), Angela Turner (Alice Brown), and May Tang (April Rae Hoang) in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14
PBS / BBC Studios

Roger Noble (Conor O’Donnell), Colette Corrigan (Francesca Fullilove), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), Angela Turner (Alice Brown), and May Tang (April Rae Hoang)

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Helen George as Trixie Aylward in 'Call the Midwife' - Season 14, Episode 2
PBS / BBC Studios

Episode 2

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14
PBS / BBC Studios

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner in 'Call the Midwife' - Season 14, Episode 2
PBS / BBC Studios

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward and Abigail Hood as Arlene Brewer in 'Call the Midwife' - Season 14, Episode 2
PBS / BBC Studios

Helen George as Trixie Aylward and Abigail Hood as Arlene Brewer

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 2
BBC Studios

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 2
BBC Studios

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 2
BBC Studios

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 3
BBC Studios

Episode 3

Joyce reacts to the building explosion in Episode 3

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner and Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 3
BBC Studios

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner and Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Helen George as Trixie Aylward in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 3
BBC Studios

Trixie will be facing off with the Board of Health in Season 14

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 3
BBC Studios

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 3
BBC Studios

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Joanna Horton as Jill Trottwood, Teddy Berriman as Andrew Trottwood, and Laura Main as Shelagh Turner in 'Call the Midwife' - Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Episode 4

Joanna Horton as Jill Trottwood, Teddy Berriman as Andrew Trottwood, and Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Joel Beckett as Jimmy Wrigley and Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Joel Beckett as Jimmy Wrigley and Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Stephen McGann as Dr Turner, and Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle in 'Call the Midwife' - Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner, and Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine, and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in 'Call the Midwife' - Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Joyce and Rosalind enjoy a bike ride as Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers) and Sister Julienne look on

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Sister Veronica tends to a baby

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle and Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle and Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Teddy Berriman as Andrew Trottwood in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 4
BBC Studios

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Teddy Berriman as Andrew Trottwood

Laura Hanna as Eva Baldwin and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Episode 5

Laura Hanna as Eva Baldwin with Sister Julienne during a difficult labor

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

Eisa Latif as Harry Chopra, Sophie Bould as Betty Desmond, Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, and Ben Owen-Jones as Owen Desmond in ‘Call the Midwife’ - Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Eisa Latif as Harry Chopra, Sophie Bould as Betty Desmond, Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, and Ben Owen-Jones as Owen Desmond

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Nurse Crane, Joyce, and Rosalind have a late-night chat

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Sister Monica Joan in a celebratory mood

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Bailey as Joyce at an event in Poplar

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

Rosalind and Reggie partake in the fun

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 5
BBC Studios

What has Sister Julienne so concerned?

