Why 9 ‘Call the Midwife’ Stars Left the Period Drama

Sometimes Call the Midwife stars call their agents, seeking other acting jobs. Of the alumni of the BBC One series — which airs stateside on PBS — most seem to have left of their own accord, out of a desire to add more entries to their filmographies.

And just this month, British tabloids reported that another cast member will soon leave the show, the 13th season of which started filming in May. (It might be a huge spoiler, but if you really want to know which Call the Midwife character is reportedly on the chopping block, The Sun has the details.)

While we wait to return to Nonnatus House, scroll through the photos below to see the reasons behind nine notable Call the Midwife departures.

