Amazon Prime Video has released the first set of photos and premiere date for its new spy-thriller series Butterfly, which adapts the 2015 graphic novel of the same name by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett.

The series stars Daniel Dae Kim (TV favorite from Lost, Hawaii Five-O, and The Good Doctor) in the lead as David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence operative who suddenly finds himself as the prime target.

So what is there to know about Butterfly? Here’s a look?

When does Butterfly premiere?

The streaming series premieres in full on Wednesday, August 13, on Amazon Prime Video. The series consists of six episodes.

Who stars in Butterfly?

The series features Daniel Dae Kim in the lead as David Jung, and the cast also includes Reina Hardesty as Rebecca, along with Piper Perabo, Louis Landau, Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appearing in guest roles. The series is co-created by Ken Woodruff, who’s also the showrunner, as novelist Steph Cha.

What is Butterfly about?

The official description for Butterfly from Prime Video reads, “Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former U.S. intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for.”

The description for the book is also helpful for context. It reads, “Butterfly is one of Project Delta’s deep cover agents, no birth certificate, no social security number, a complete ghost. When her cover is blown and she is set up for a murder she did not commit, she is unknowingly led to her father’s doorstep, a man she thought died 20 years ago. Codenamed Nightingale, her father was once a member of the very same Project Delta, a spy in the violent aftermath of the Cold War, and believes they are behind her set-up. Trained to trust nothing and no one, Butterfly must decide whether to seek answers with the Project, or believe the man who betrayed her years ago.”

In a statement about the series, Kim, who is also an executive producer, said of the show, “Butterfly is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply. I couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I’m grateful to Ken Woodruff, BOOM! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life.”

Are there photos of Butterfly?

Yes! Amazon revealed the first set of photos for the series on June 5. Check them out below!