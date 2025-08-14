The first season of Butterfly dropped in full on Wednesday (August 13), taking audiences on an action-packed ride throughout Korea with a father-daughter drama at the center of it all.

The six-episode series follows David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) on a mission to reunite with his estranged daughter Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) after learning she’s working for the nefarious spy organization he once founded alongside former partner Juno (Piper Perabo).

Though one part of the story is brought to a close by the events of the finale, it also leaves open room for more story exploration. So is Butterfly coming back for Season 2? Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Is Butterfly renewed for Season 2?

At this time, no. The series just premiered with its first season, and a decision on a potential second season has not been announced yet.

Who will star in Butterfly Season 2?

An official cast list for Butterfly Season 2 has not yet been announced, but the stars who are most likely to return for a continuation of the series are Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo, and Louis Landau. It is unclear whether Kim Tae-hee would return.

What will happen in Butterfly Season 2?

An official description of Butterfly Season 2 isn’t available yet, but in all likelihood, it would pick up after the events of Season 1’s finale, which saw David (Kim) and Rebecca (Hardesty) successfully implicate Juno (Perabo) and the Caddis organization in international crimes, thanks to Oliver’s (Landau) testimony against his mother. However, it also saw the sudden stabbing of Eunju (Kim Tae-hee) and the disappearance of Rebecca.

“I hope there is a second season,” Kim told TV Insider. “What I like about the show is that we’re already establishing that it’s an international show. So it makes the world our oyster. We could go anywhere. And given the nature of what David and Rebecca do, you could see them traveling. You could see them settling somewhere else. That’s kind of the goal at the start of Season 1. So we’ll see.”

Of her character’s future, Perabo said, “My character and Daniel Dae Kim’s, we just meet in one scene right at the end. And so in a Season 2, I’d like to see their dynamic together because that’s what kind of got this all started. And they seem like such an unlikely couple duo. I’d like to see that in action.”

