Peter Kramer/CBS

The first time we met Tom Selleck’s New York City Police Commissioner, Francis Xavier Reagan, he was putting on his uniform in the opening episode of Blue Bloods. Once dressed, the bars and shield shining on his jacket, Frank presented an image of strength and success. But then he paused, his stoic gaze warming as it moved from his own professional reflection in the mirror to a series of family photos on his dresser. There he was, smiling and casual in khakis, surrounded by relatives of all ages. The scene immediately let us know this patriarch blends on-the-job power with family care, while grappling with the responsibilities of both.

At One Police Plaza, Frank runs one of the largest police departments in the world (over 35,000 strong!). At home, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, where he lives with his father Henry (Len Cariou), a former police commissioner, he’s the head of an extended family of law enforcement professionals, including sons Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes), who are cops, and daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan), a lawyer in the DA’s office.

The character’s complexity and humanity, as well as the way he handles the weight of fatherhood, are big reasons Selleck was attracted to the CBS drama. “It was clear there are just very few positive models of a patriarch [on television],” the actor told TV Guide Magazine as he finished shooting Season 14 earlier this year. “Frank is very flawed, but he’s a strong patriarch and most shows aren’t written that way now. There’s nothing wrong with seeing a positive patriarch on television. I think that’s important.”

A highly principled official, the seventysomething Frank listens respectfully to others, always striving to make the right call in every fraught situation. As commissioner, he has a lifetime of experience behind him: He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War (where he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal), then became a police officer who helped in the North Tower on 9/11. After decades in the NYPD, Frank was appointed commissioner by Mayor Frank Russo (Bruce Altman). By the time he took the position, Frank’s kids were grown, and his beloved wife Mary had passed away from cancer.

The pain of Frank’s personal losses runs deep. He continues to wear his wedding ring years after his wife’s death. Unable to move on from the love of his life, Frank spends little time throughout the series flirting with a few possible companions, never taking a leap into a serious relationship.

Rather, he puts his immediate family and his job first. Over 14 seasons, Frank has often found himself at the intersection of the law and human frailty, and he has done his best to accommodate both. In Season 2’s “Thanksgiving,” Frank helped Jamie’s partner (who trained him), Sgt. Anthony Renzulli (Nicholas Turturro), pay off his $3,000 in gambling debts. And in Season 9’s “Blues,” he forgave an otherwise exemplary officer who, as a troubled youth, attempted an armed robbery of a liquor store.

It’s decisions like those that help Frank remain a positive leader—which is quite a test, considering the many problems he faces each week, from potential PR scandals to terrorist threats. “The challenge of playing Frank is to somehow communicate to the audience he’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders but can’t show it to anybody,” Selleck notes.

His inner circle, a trio of top officers who are among the PC’s closest advisers — Chief of Department Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy), Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) and primary aide Det. Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) — not only help Frank with any problems that arise, but also clearly love and admire their friend.

Nevertheless, it’s a tricky beat Frank walks, balancing duty with his hopes for his family, especially in Season 7, when he worried about recommending Jamie for promotion to detective. (Fair is fair: Jamie eventually got the promotion because he earned it.) Frank strives to not be partisan toward his family, who are never protected from dangerous assignments. Naming loved ones to such cases is a difficult part of the commissioner’s job, as Frank knows well: His eldest son, Joe, a police detective, was killed in the line of duty before the series began.

At times, Frank has contemplated walking away from his commissioner post. And we frequently see him deep in thought during difficult moments on the job, searching for the emotional truth. “Everything worthwhile has a personal cost,” he’s said.

Even so, that doesn’t mean Frank never cracks a joke. He often wields his bright humor to diffuse rising dinner table tensions at home on Sunday nights.

And whatever the challenges of the job, most of Frank’s worries fade away when he’s surrounded by his family. With his full life of professional accolades and personal hardships, Selleck’s heroic PC is a wise, caring father figure who has earned his spot at the head of the table—and in our hearts. —Connie Passalacqua Hayman, with reporting by Ileane Rudolph

Selleck’s favorite episode In Season 2’s “The Job,” Frank visits NYC’s 9/11 Memorial (Blue Bloods was the first scripted show to film there). “We shot it at night, and it was really beautiful,” Selleck says. “The place was so overpowering,” he adds, admitting it was hard for him to act because, “it wasn’t appropriate for Frank to blubber all over the place.”