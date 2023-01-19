‘Bling Empire: New York’ Stars Dazzle at Netflix Premiere (PHOTOS)

The cast of Bling Empire: New York attend NYC premiere
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Dorothy Wang and her reality-tv castmates glammed up the Big Apple on Wednesday (January 18) night as they gathered for the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star was joined by fellow cast members Vika Abbyaeva, Richard Chang, Blake Abbie, Nam Laks, Lynn Ban, Tina Leung, and Deborah Valdez-Hung for the special event hosted by Michael Kors at The House of the Red Pearl in New York City.

Bling Empire, which premiered on January 15, 2021, revolves around the lives of wealthy East and Southeast Asian-American socialites and has been described as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians. Netflix has aired three seasons of the hit reality series, all set in Los Angeles, with the most recent premiering on October 5, 2022.

The upcoming spin-off is the first season to be set in New York and will focus on a host of new characters, except for Wang, the daughter of Chinese-American billionaire Roger Wang, who appeared in the second season of the Los Angeles set series.

According to the official synopsis, the new series will follow “a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage… Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce.”

Check out some of the best photos below from last night’s sparkling event.

Bling Empire: New York, Season Premiere, Friday, January 20, Netflix

Dorothy Wang at Bling Empire: New York premiere
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Dorothy Wang

Deborah Hung attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Deborah Hung

Richard Chang attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Richard Chang

Tina Leung attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Tina Leung

Nam Laks attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Nam Laks

Blake Abbie attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Blake Abbie

Lynn Ban attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Lynn Ban

Vika Abbyaeva attends Netflix hosts Bling Empire: New York Launch Event
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Vika Abbyaeva

Michael Kors attends as Netflix and Michael Kors launch Bling Empire New York
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image

Michael Kors

The cast of Bling Empire: New York attend premiere
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

The Cast of Bling Empire: New York & Michael Kors

Bling Empire

Bling Empire: New York

