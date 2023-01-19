Dorothy Wang and her reality-tv castmates glammed up the Big Apple on Wednesday (January 18) night as they gathered for the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star was joined by fellow cast members Vika Abbyaeva, Richard Chang, Blake Abbie, Nam Laks, Lynn Ban, Tina Leung, and Deborah Valdez-Hung for the special event hosted by Michael Kors at The House of the Red Pearl in New York City.

Bling Empire, which premiered on January 15, 2021, revolves around the lives of wealthy East and Southeast Asian-American socialites and has been described as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians. Netflix has aired three seasons of the hit reality series, all set in Los Angeles, with the most recent premiering on October 5, 2022.

The upcoming spin-off is the first season to be set in New York and will focus on a host of new characters, except for Wang, the daughter of Chinese-American billionaire Roger Wang, who appeared in the second season of the Los Angeles set series.

According to the official synopsis, the new series will follow “a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage… Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce.”

Check out some of the best photos below from last night’s sparkling event.

