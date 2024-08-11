‘Big Brother’ Couples: Where Are They Now?

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Away from the surveilling eyes of Big Brother, some “showmances” from the CBS reality series have thrived as real-life romances. Former houseguests have fallen in love and started families together, and some have remained reality stars. (The Big Brother-to-Amazing Race pipeline is going strong.)

With Season 26 underway, check in with notable couples from the show — who got together on camera or off — in the photo gallery below.

Big Brother, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 8/7c, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS