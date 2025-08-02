8 Wacky ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Houses We’d Actually Live In (PHOTOS)

You won’t find any cookie-cutter houses here!

Zillow Gone Wild on HGTV, hosted by Jack McBrayer, explores the weird, wackadoo side of American real estate. It is based on the Instagram account of the same name that aggregates some of the most interesting and bizarre listings. It is worth a look, and believe me, you won’t be disappointed.

The second season just premiered on July 18 and has successfully re-sparked my interest in the wonderful world Zillow listings. Will I ever own a home? Probably not. So, instead, let’s look back at some of my favorite houses from Season 1 of Zillow Gone Wild, ones that I would actually consider living in.

Zillow Gone Wild, Fridays, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV

The Pink Palace from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode 2
HGTV

The Pink Palace (Season 1 Episode 2)

Pink Palm Springs Palace. Say that five times fast. This house is the definition of opulence, glamour, and luxury and a piece of Hollywood history. It was previously owned by actress Magda Gabor, who would frequently entertain Hollywood royalty in her home. After her death, the new owners took it even more over the top by painting the house an eye-catching taffy pink. I would love to lounge by the Olympic-sized pool overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains, eating chicken straight out of the house’s Hungarian rotisserie cooker.

The Rainbow House from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode 3
HGTV

The Rainbow House (Season 1 Episode 3)

Is it even possible to be sad in a rainbow house??? The vibrant colors could probably brighten up the worst of days. And if the colors aren’t enough to lift your spirits, I’m sure the funky retro furniture and fun details like the crayon-printed baseboards will. And because it’s in Joshua Tree, California, every day would literally be sunshine and rainbows.

Stonehenge House from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode 2
HGTV

Stonehenge House (Season 1 Episode 2)

You don’t need a geology degree to understand the beauty of this mountain lodge in South Lake Tahoe, California. Instead of excavating and destroying the boulders on the lot, the original owners decided to build around them in the 1960s. But don’t be fooled, it’s not a dark, damp cave. Once you walk through the boulder entryway, you are greeted with an expansive, warm, and welcoming home. Cozying up with a cup of tea in the glass bump out or in the sunken conversation pit sounds like the perfect way to spend the day.

Snow White Cottage from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode
HGTV

Snow White Cottage (Season 1 Episode 1)

Someday, my prince will come… maybe. But until then, I would love to live out my whimsical cottage-core fantasies in this storybook house. The Hollywood Hills house has plenty of fun details, such as staircase railings built for the Seven Dwarves, leaded glass windows, and cabinet handles that look like twigs. And rumor has it that the yellow-tiled kitchen inspired the kitchen in the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves film. This cottage is truly a dream come true. I just hope there aren’t any evil queens peddling poison apples nearby.

Mission to Mars from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode
HGTV

Mission to Mars (Season 1 Episode 4)

Who wouldn’t want to live in an extraterrestrial house? Literally. According to one of the previous owners, this house was built for outer space. The style, SuperAdobe, was created because NASA wanted low-cost, low-waste architecture to build on other planets. It is made from bags of excavated earth, barbed wire, and clay-like material and blends naturally into the surrounding desert. With calming decor, cozy nooks (including bed-wombs), and plenty of peace and quiet, I know that all of my stress would fade away the minute I walked into this harmonious house.

Fair Verona from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode 8
HGTV

Fair Verona (Season 1 Episode 8)

While it may look like it is in Italy, this villa is actually in Lake Las Vegas, Nevada. Fountains imported from France, hedges imported from London, roof tiles from Spain, a solid walnut countertop from Denmark, and 300-year-old Bulgarian trim create a slice of Europe in the desert. Add mosaic-like hand-painted paintings on the ceiling of the foyer, frescos modeled after 16th century churches, and European cobblestones, and this house is the definition of Old-World luxury. And the bell tower doorbell is the cherry on top.

Outside In from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode 6
HGTV

Outside In (Season 1 Episode 6)

Trading in the 16th and 17th centuries for the 1970s, this Palmdale, California house is more than what meets the eye. With terraced windows, the resort-style home may look like six stories, but it’s actually two! As you enter, you are greeted with trees and a beautiful pool. That’s right, the trees are INSIDE! Crazy. Combined with the natural light, beautiful woodwork, and Japanese and Scandinavian-inspired design, this house is truly a dream home. But what really sells me is the panoramic view. McBrayer even describes the view as rude and insulting because “it knows what it has, and it flaunts it.” And I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Whale of a House from 'Zillow Gone Wild' Season 1 Episode 7
HGTV

Whale of a House (Season 1 Episode 7)

Whale, whale, whale, what have we here? The wackiest house of the season, this 1978 Santa Barbara house, was built to mimic the anatomy of a whale. When you enter through the mouth, you are met with a spiral staircase that represents the blowhole. The heart of the whale is the ensuite to the primary bedroom and is as big as a small New York studio apartment. In the belly of the beast is an oasis featuring beautiful flora, an outdoor shower, and a 75-foot lap pool complete with a swim-up bar. It’s also covered with wooden shingles to blend into the forest landscape, and its 270 windows bathe the house in natural light. At this point, the only thing stopping me from buying it is the $2.25 million price tag and the fact that it has already been sold.

