8 Wacky ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Houses We’d Actually Live In (PHOTOS)

You won’t find any cookie-cutter houses here!

Zillow Gone Wild on HGTV, hosted by Jack McBrayer, explores the weird, wackadoo side of American real estate. It is based on the Instagram account of the same name that aggregates some of the most interesting and bizarre listings. It is worth a look, and believe me, you won’t be disappointed.

The second season just premiered on July 18 and has successfully re-sparked my interest in the wonderful world Zillow listings. Will I ever own a home? Probably not. So, instead, let’s look back at some of my favorite houses from Season 1 of Zillow Gone Wild, ones that I would actually consider living in.

Zillow Gone Wild, Fridays, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV