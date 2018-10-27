Best Lines of the Week (October 20 – October 27): ‘We Need to Break Up, But Here’s a Puppy’

The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Captain Lance: I’m confused. We are all happy that there was only one dragon right? We don’t want to be fighting werewolves in the Alamo.

Ray: Well, it would be good for our ratings.

Zari: …what ratings?

Ray: Oh you don’t know? The Time Bureau rates all their employees. But don’t worry, we have a few dedicated fans.

— Ray (Brandon Routh) reveals how the Legends are “rated” in a wink-and-nod moment during the season premiere.