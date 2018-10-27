Best Lines of the Week (October 20 – October 27): ‘We Need to Break Up, But Here’s a Puppy’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Best Lines Oct 20-27
Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 2.01.57 PM
Netflix

Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Steven Crain: Why do I need protection from the truth?

— Steven Crain (Michiel Huisman) reaches a breaking point after his father informs him that he knew Nellie (Victoria Pedretti) believed in the Bent-Neck Lady.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 8.57.57 AM
Hulu

The Good Place (NBC)

Chidi: We need to break up, but here’s a puppy.

— Chidi (William Jackson Harper) tests out different ways to break up with Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) through a simulation.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 1.16.58 PM
Hulu

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Lincoln: You’re the restaurant’s best server and you accidentally spill coffee on the most annoying customer of all time?

Jo: She totally deserved it.

— Lincoln (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) share a laugh over the time Jo purposefully spilled coffee on an annoying customer.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 11.15.59 AM
Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina: Some people might say that a bat crashing through a window is a bad omen. I also found a two-headed frog in my shoe yesterday.

— Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) struggles to decide if she wants to leave behind her human life after a bat crashes through her bedroom window.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 12.59.58 PM
Hulu

Modern Family (ABC)

Claire Dunphy: Can you come in here and help me with this web?

Phil Dunphy: Sorry, gotta fly.

— Phil (Ty Burrell) making a dad joke/fly pun about his Halloween costume matching Claire’s (Julie Bowen) spider get-up.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 10.41.33 AM
BBC America

Doctor Who (BBC America)

Ryan: If she can live here her whole life, a couple of hours ain’t gonna kill me. They ain’t gonna kill me, right?”

— Ryan (Tosin Cole) while in Montgomery, Alabama in the year 1955, as the team decides to protect civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 10.21.38 AM
The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Captain Lance: I’m confused. We are all happy that there was only one dragon right? We don’t want to be fighting werewolves in the Alamo.

Ray: Well, it would be good for our ratings.

Zari: …what ratings?

Ray: Oh you don’t know? The Time Bureau rates all their employees. But don’t worry, we have a few dedicated fans.

— Ray (Brandon Routh) reveals how the Legends are “rated” in a wink-and-nod moment during the season premiere.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 9.02.57 AM
Hulu

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

Sky: I just want to say something to all the girls out there that you can do anything. Just have fun, be brave, and do it because you love it. Don’t let anybody stop you.

— 10-year-old Sky Brown motivating young girls around the country after she scored a 24/30 for her Moana dance on Disney Week.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 10.09.26 AM
CBS

God Friended Me (CBS):

Ali: I see a reverend and an atheist can still surprise each other.

— Ali (Javicia Leslie) on Miles’ (Brandon Michael Hall’s) complicated relationship with his father.

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 9.52.59 AM
ellentube/Youtube

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

Jonah: I am under construction, like we all are.

— Jonah Hill on Ellen talking about his directorial debut, Mid 90s.

1 of

This week was full of quotable TV moments, from two-headed frogs in the Netflix premiere of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to an inspirational 10 year old skate-boarding pro on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

Click through the gallery above for our favorite lines of the week!

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' vs. 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': The Cast Then & Now (PHOTOS)See Also

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' vs. 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': The Cast Then & Now (PHOTOS)

The '90s sitcom and upcoming Netflix drama take these characters in totally different directions.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Doctor Who

The Good Place